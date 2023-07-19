JONESBORO — Bryan Jenkins will have a new role in a different school district as he begins his 35th year in education.
Jenkins was hired as Valley View’s athletic director during a special school board meeting Monday night. He spent the last 18 years at Jonesboro, including the last three as assistant athletic director.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity. I was quite surprised that it presented itself and I couldn’t be happier,” Jenkins said Tuesday. “I can’t wait to get started. It’s obviously close to home, but I’ve made the statement before that I’ve watched the district from not so far away and I’ve watched them grow, just become a really, really solid school district.
“They’ve always been great, but they’re getting better and better every year. They have some great coaches and great student-athletes. I’m excited to get to lead them.”
Jenkins follows Tommy Fowler, who recently retired, as athletic director at Valley View.
Valley View has enjoyed success in several sports over recent years. Those accomplishments include 5A-East football titles in three of the last five seasons; 20 consecutive appearances in the state volleyball finals, including 16 state titles; three straight state finals appearances in baseball, including a state title in 2021; a state softball title in 2022; and four straight boys state golf titles from 2018-21, among others.
“It’s no secret that they are doing well right now and I want to continue to serve them and just keep them heading in a great direction and bring maybe some new ideas to the table just from my experiences being in a couple of different districts,” Jenkins said. “I was in the Jonesboro district right out of college, and I spent a lot of time in Jonesboro, and I spent some time in the Fayetteville school district, and I returned to the Jonesboro district. I did a year at Weiner High School, so I have a little bit of experience with larger school districts and small school districts, and quite honestly a lot of different sports that I coached over those years.
“I just want to bring experience and maybe some ideas. The administration assured me when we talked that they didn’t want me to come in and just be here and be a body. They wanted me to bring ideas and energy, bring a passion that they know I have.”
Jenkins spent 27 years in the Jonesboro district over two separate stints. The Hurricane golf team won six straight state titles during his time as coach and the Lady Hurricane also won a state title.
After 10 years as high school golf coach and a junior boys’ basketball coach, Jenkins spent five years as an assistant principal. He became Jonesboro’s assistant athletic director in 2020, working with athletic director Trey Harding.
‘Obviously I worked for Coach Harding, an unbelievable man. I was very fortunate to be a part of that staff and learned a lot from him,” Jenkins said. “We tag-teamed a lot of events, just worked really well together and I loved my time with him. I’m going to miss him a lot.”