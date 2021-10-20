POCAHONTAS — Top-seeded Valley View and second-seeded Brookland will meet in tonight’s championship match of the 4A-Northeast district volleyball tournament after posting semifinal victories Tuesday.
Valley View (29-3) dispatched Wynne 25-8, 25-12, 25-16. Brookland (23-9) defeated Westside 25-22, 25-23, 25-20.
Westside and Wynne will play the third-place match this evening at 5 p.m., followed by Valley View and Brookland in the championship match at 6:30 p.m.
Alexandra Gibson hammered out 12 kills and added four digs in Valley View’s victory over Wynne, while Morghan Weaver contributed nine kills and two blocks. Natalie Supine finished with six kills and three blocks for Valley View.
Also for Valley View, Hadden Lieblong finished with four kills, three aces, 15 assists and five digs; Micah McMillan recorded four kills, eight digs and 12 assists; Tolly Fagan added three kills and six digs; Alex Brown served five aces to go with 13 digs; Olivia Miles added three aces and 13 digs; and Molly Findley came up with six digs.
Maddie Smith finished with 12 kills and Keeley Beary added 10 in Brookland’s victory over Westside. Smith and Beary added three and two blocks, respectively.
Hannah Bass was 13-of-14 serving with nine kills and nine digs for the Lady Bearcats; Savannah Pope finished with seven kills, eight digs, three aces and two blocks; Rylee Walker came up with 18 digs; and Chloe Rodriguez added four kills, nine digs, 35 assists and two aces.
Abby Manley led Westside (16-11) with six kills and also added seven digs. Lanie Welch was next with five kills for the Lady Warriors.
Laynee Montgomery contributed four kills, 10 assists and 18 digs; Sydney Pickering and Baile Rogers added 13 digs each; Sloane Welch recorded nine digs; Georgia Spinks had seven assists; Ashley Kercheval and Elizabeth Hufstedler produced three kills and three blocks each; and Jamisen Gauntt also added three blocks.
3A-Northeast
HOXIE — Top-seeded Hoxie and second-seeded Cave City earned semifinal victories Tuesday in the 3A-Northeast district volleyball semifinals to set up tonight’s championship match.
Hoxie defeated Walnut Ridge 25-12, 25-9, 25-11 in the semifinals, while Cave City advanced with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-15 victory over Harrisburg. Harrisburg and Walnut Ridge will play the third place game this evening at 5 p.m., followed by Hoxie and Cave City in the finals at 6:30 p.m.
Kailey Moody was 22-of-22 serving with 12 kills, 11 assists, five digs and three aces for Hoxie. Ellery Gillham added nine kills, four digs and two blocks for the Lady Mustangs.
Also for Hoxie, Cara Forrester finished with four kills and 15 assists; Chloe Prater was 15-of-15 serving with five aces; and Bella Brady was 10-of-11 serving with three aces and six digs.
Melanie Jones led Walnut Ridge with three kills and also added five digs. Kinley Davis had nine digs and four assists for the Lady Bobcats. Also for Walnut Ridge, Holly Berry finished with 12 digs; Chloe Davis had seven digs; and Emma Aaron had four digs.
Harrisburg’s Lilly Betts and Anna Claire Tracy had six kills each in the Lady Hornets’ semifinal loss to Cave City, with Betts also adding six digs; Emerson Kirby served three aces and had five digs; Kaylin Gipson produced 14 digs; and Alexis Hutchison had four kills.