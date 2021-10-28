SPRINGDALE — Conference rivals Valley View and Brookland will decide the Class 4A state volleyball championship again this season.
The Lady Blazers and Lady Bearcats will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Hot Springs after earning semifinal victories Thursday afternoon. The teams are meeting in the state final for the third consecutive season.
Valley View defeated tournament host Shiloh Christian 26-24, 17-25, 25-21, 25-11 on Thursday to reach the state finals for the 19th consecutive season. The Lady Blazers have won six consecutive state championships and 15 overall.
Down 22-19 in the first set Thursday, the Lady Blazers rallied to take the lead, winning after kills by Natalie Supine and Alexandra Gibson. After Shiloh Christian took the second set, the Lady Blazers closed the match by taking the third and fourth sets.
Brookland earned its trip to Hot Springs by winning five-set thrillers in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
The Lady Bearcats rallied to defeat Mena 25-22, 20-25, 26-28, 25-15, 16-14 in the quarterfinals early Wednesday evening. Brookland went the distance again Thursday, defeating Harrison 25-20, 25-14, 17-25, 19-25, 15-8 in the semifinals.
A fast start helped Brookland survive Thursday’s fifth set with Harrison. The Lady Bearcats opened a 5-1 lead to start the decisive set and went on another run to take a 13-6 advantage.
In Wednesday’s victory over Mena, Maddie Smith finished with 17 kills and three blocks to lead the Lady Bearcats. Keeley Beary added 11 kills and two blocks, while Addy Vowell contributed eight kills.
Hannah Bass came up with seven kills and also served four aces for Brookland on Wednesday; Savannah Pope finished with six kills and seven digs; Rylee Walker had 15 digs; Chloe Rodriguez finished with 36 assists, five aces and nine digs; and Lyndsey McCall was 16-of-16 serving.