HOT SPRINGS — Valley View and Brookland stand as the best of Class 4A volleyball again this season.
The Lady Blazers and Lady Bearcats are meeting in the state finals for the third consecutive season. Today’s match, the second of five state finals at the Hot Springs Convention Center, begins at 1 p.m.
The two 4A-Northeast conference rivals advanced through the early rounds of this year’s tournament in Springdale, each eliminating a 4A-Northwest foe in the semifinals Thursday. Valley View dispatched tournament host Shiloh Christian in four sets Thursday, while Brookland went five sets to oust Harrison.
Valley View (34-3) is seeking its seventh consecutive state championship and 16th overall. The Lady Blazers swept Brookland in last year’s final and prevailed in four sets when the teams met in the championship match in 2019.
Morghan Weaver and Natalie Supine finished with 16 kills and two blocks each Thursday as Valley View earned its 19th consecutive appearance in the state finals with a 26-24, 17-25, 25-21, 25-11 victory. Alexandra Gibson added 11 kills, seven digs and two blocks.
Hadden Lieblong recorded seven kills, 10 assists, 18 digs and two blocks for the Lady Blazers; Micah McMillan contributed 28 assists, 10 digs and two blocks; Tolly Fagan finished with four kills, 19 digs and two blocks; Olivia Miles collected 13 digs and four assists; and Alex Brown came up with 13 digs.
Brookland (26-10) prevailed in the fifth set for the second day in a row, beating Harrison 25-20, 25-14, 17-25, 19-25, 15-8 on Thursday. The Lady Bearcats are seeking their fourth state title.
Hannah Bass finished with 18 kills and 16 digs on Thursday. Savannah Pope added 15 kills, 14 digs and four aces; Maddie Smith was 13-of-13 serving with 10 kills; and Keeley Beary also added 10 kills for the Lady Bearcats.
Chloe Rodriguez was 18-of-18 serving with three aces, five kills, 16 digs and 43 assists; Rylee Walker was 19-of-21 serving with 17 digs and two aces; and Lyndsey McCall added eight digs and two aces.
Valley View has defeated Brookland in each of their previous three meetings this season. The Lady Blazers won in four sets in both regular-season matches, then won in three sets in the 4A-Northeast final.
In the first two rounds of the state tournament, Valley View advanced with sweeps of Pea Ridge and Southside Batesville.
Supine finished with 12 kills and three blocks in the victory over Pea Ridge. Lieblong added seven kills, 16 assists and four digs, while Gibson had five kills and five digs.
Fagan had five kills and 17 digs; Weaver finished with three kills and two blocks; McMillan produced three kills, 12 assists and five digs; Molly Findley had eight digs; Brown served three aces and had five digs; and Miles finished with two aces, three assists and 11 digs.
Weaver and Supine led the Lady Blazers with 14 kills each against Southside, with Weaver adding four blocks and Supine finishing with three. Fagan added five kills along with eight digs and two blocks.
McMillan had four kills, 18 assists and 12 digs in the second round; Lieblong added three kills, 13 assists and eight digs; Gibson had three kills and three blocks; Miles served three aces and had 10 digs; and Brown came up with five digs.