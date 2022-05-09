Valley View edges Westside in East semfinals

BROOKLAND — Valley View held off Westside 3-2 Monday morning in the Class 4A East Region softball semifinals.
The Lady Blazers (22-4) advanced to play Stuttgart, a 4-0 winner over Southside, in the championship game later Monday. Westside (19-8) defeated Southside 4-3 in the third-place game Monday afternoon.
Valley View capitalized on three Westside errors in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Lady Blazers tacked on an insurance run in the sixth that made the difference when the Lady Warriors’ Jada Diaz belted a two-run home run.
Valley View pitcher Riley Smith held Westside to three hits while striking out 10 batters. Westside’s Abby Manley allowed five hits and three runs (none earned) while striking out five. Neither pitcher issued a walk.
Mackenzie Whitlock was 3-for-3 to lead Valley View, with Amera Wright and Sophie Newberry adding one hit each.
Diaz, Sloane Welch and Baile Rogers had hits for Westside.
Valley View and Westside earned state tournament berths with first-round victories Saturday. The Lady Blazers routed Pulaski Robinson 20-0 in three innings, while Westside rolled past Lonoke 8-4.
Smith pitched a no-hitter for Valley View, recording all nine outs on strikeouts.
The Lady Blazers took advantage of 18 walks and two Robinson errors. Grace Butler was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Wright had a hit, three RBIs and three runs scored; Anna Winkfield doubled and scored three runs; Caroline Prestidge doubled and drove in three runs; and Lauren Mitchell doubled and drove in three runs.
Isabel Riba, Whitlock and Smith had two RBIs each.
Lonoke led Westside 1-0 on a first-inning home run, but Westside tied it on Abby Manley’s solo homer to lead off the second inning, then took the lead for good on Megan Hedger’s solo homer and Rachel Edwards’ two-run single in the third.
Lonoke hit another homer to pull within 4-2 in the fourth, but Westside added three in the fifth on Manley’s RBI double and Edwards’ sacrifice fly to the fence in center that scored two. Bailey Willis’ RBI single made it 8-2 in the seventh, before Lonoke rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Willis finished 3-for-4 with an RBI. Manley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Edwards had a hit and 4 RBIs; and Rogers and Gracie Landreth each added a hit, with Rogers scoring three times.
Landreth (9-5) struck out 12 and walked none over 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits to earn the win. Manley came on with two runners on and struck out the only batter she faced to finish it off.
In other first-round games Saturday, Stuttgart defeated Highland 11-1 and Southside ousted Wynne 6-3.
3A-2 Regional
WALNUT RIDGE – Bald Knob won the Class 3A Region 2 softball tournament Saturday with a 1-0 victory in the championship game.
Third place went to Hoxie, which defeated Rivercrest 9-5. Pangburn defeated Hoxie 10-1 in Saturday’s semifinals, while Rivercrest fell 4-2 to Bald Knob.
In Friday’s first-round games, Hoxie nipped Newport 10-9; Pangburn eliminated Walnut Ridge 6-1; Rivercrest defeated Harding Academy 11-5; and Bald Knob shut out Gosnell 5-0.
2A Central
BEE BRANCH – Defending Class 2A state champion Tuckerman reached the 2A Central Region softball championship game with a pair of shutout victories.
The Lady Bulldogs routed Conway Christian 15-0 Friday, then shut out conference foe Melbourne 11-0 Saturday. Tuckerman played Quitman in the championship game Monday evening.
2A North
CARLISLE – East Poinsett County edged Riverside 1-0 in Saturday’s semifinals of the Class 2A North Region softball tournament.
The Lady Warriors played McCrory in Monday’s championship game. McCrory nipped Rector 4-3 in the semifinals.
In first-round games Friday, Riverside defeated Carlisle 11-6, EPC defeated England 14-0, Rector routed Hazen 10-0 and McCrory defeated Buffalo Island Central 14-5.
1A-2 Regional
MARKED TREE – West Side Greers Ferry defeated Armorel 11-1 Saturday in the Class 1A Region 2 softball tournament championship game.
Mammoth Spring defeated Calico Rock 9-6 for third place. West Side defeated Mammoth Spring 10-0 in the semifinals, while Armorel shut out Calico Rock 6-0.