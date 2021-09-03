SOUTHSIDE — Valley View defeated Southside 28-6 Thursday night for its 14th consecutive victory in junior high football.
Peyton Hicks finished with 112 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for the junior Blazers (2-0). Drew Gartman added 73 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, while Anthony Feliz ran for 59 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Rylan Ramsey and Landon Hosman had interceptions for Valley View’s defense. Hudson Rodgers recovered a fumble.
Feliz scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, followed by the first of Brody Dix’s four extra points. Hicks scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter and broke a 61-yard run in the third to set up Gartman’s 5-yard touchdown run. Gartman scored on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Hoxie 14, Mtn. View 14
HOXIE — Hoxie and Mountain View played to a 14-14 tie in junior high football Thursday.
Dillon Guthrie scored Hoxie’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run in the first quarter. Mattox Glenn scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter and P.J. Forehand ran in the two-point conversion to tie the score.
Alex Chappell led Hoxie (0-0-1) with 82 yards on 14 carries.
Marked Tree 28, Cross Co. 14
MARKED TREE — Marked Tree scored the final 22 points Thursday to rally for a 28-14 victory over Cross County in junior high football.
T.J. Hodges scored on a 26-yard run in the first quarter for Marked Tree (1-0). Cross County scored the next 14 points, but Hodges scored again on a 1-yard run in the second quarter to pull Marked Tree within 14-12 at halftime.
Marked Tree’s Kenyon Carter scored on a 48-yard run in the third quarter, then passed to Jonah Walker on the two-point conversion. Hodges scored on a 29-yard run in the fourth quarter and Carter completed the two-point pass to Tate Swink to end the scoring.
Hodges finished with 124 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries, while Carter added 90 yards on six attempts. Hodges and Walker recovered fumbles on defense.
EPC 24, Manila 20
MANILA — East Poinsett County edged Manila 24-20 in junior high football Thursday.
Manila (0-1) took an early lead on Jake Darby’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Trey Platz in the first quarter. Hudson Harrison scored on an 11-yard run in the second period as Manila took a 12-8 lead.
EPC scored the next 16 points. Manila closed within four in the third quarter as Darby completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Platz and added the two-point conversion.
Darby also had a sack defensively for Manila.