Valley View holds off East Poinsett County

JONESBORO — Valley View scored three runs in the first three innings Monday and held off East Poinsett County for a 3-2 victory in high school softball.
Lexi Davis, who reached base in all three plate appearances, tripled, drove in a run and scored once for Valley View. Grace Butler was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases; Mackenzie Whitlock doubled and scored a run; and Caroline Prestidge drove in a run for the Lady Blazers (8-1).
Valley View’s Riley Smith pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out seven batters and walking two.
Kelly Lucas was 2-for-2 with a double and scored a run for EPC (12-1). Zoe Constant had a hit and scored a run; Terrin Powell had a hit and an RBI; and Cameron Argo drove in a run for the Lady Warriors.
EPC’s Keegan McCorkle pitched six innings, yielding three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out seven batters and walking three.
Nettleton 19, Barton 1
BARTON – Hannah Marsico was 3-for-5 with two home runs and three runs batted in Monday, leading Nettleton to a 19-1 rout of Barton in high school softball.
Ramsey Crum was 3-for-5 with a double for the Lady Raiders (5-5). Gracelyn Pagan tripled and drove in a run, while Kate Golden and Sydney Huntsman added doubles.
Acelen Hart earned the pitching victory.
Tuckerman 11, Bald Knob 1
BALD KNOB – Tuckerman’s Makaylie Gist struck out 11 batters Monday as the Lady Bulldogs cruised to an 11-1 victory over Bald Knob in high school softball.
Kenzie Soden was 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Bulldogs (7-2). Reagan Washam was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Shanley Williams was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Soccer Westside 2, BIC 1
JONESBORO – Montana Neely scored both goals Monday to lead Westside to a 2-1 victory over Buffalo Island Central in boys’ high school soccer.
Cooper Gauntt assisted on both goals. Hayden Alls preserved the victory with six saves in goal.
Baseball Riverside 6, Sloan-Hendrix 5
LAKE CITY – Madix Blake drove home the game-winning run with a ninth-inning sacrifice fly as Riverside defeated Sloan-Hendrix 6-5 in high school baseball.
Blake drove in two runs for the Rebels. Easton Hatch paced Riverside at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Trae Barnes was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Thatcher Durham was 2-for-4.
Riverside starting pitcher Kaleb Tacker worked six innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out four. Brayeson Timms earned the victory in relief, yielding one unearned run on two hits while striking out four over the last three innings.