POCAHONTAS — Valley View’s Natalie Supine generated 10 kills on a .562 percentage and also added three blocks as the Lady Blazers defeated Brookland 25-17, 25-18, 25-18 Thursday night in the 4A-Northeast district volleyball tournament championship match.
Hadden Lieblong added six kills, six digs and four assists for the Lady Blazers (31-3). Morghan Weaver finished with six kills and two blocks, while Tolly Fagan had five kills along with 17 digs.
Micah McMillan had a double-double for the Lady Blazers, 22 assists and 13 digs, and also added two kills. Alexandra Gibson finished with four kills, three digs and two blocks; Molly Findley served two aces and came up with nine digs; and Alex Brown and Olivia Miles had eight digs each.
Maddie Smith led Brookland (23-10) with 10 kills. Savannah Pope added six kills, five digs and two aces for the Lady Bearcats.
Chloe Rodriguez was 10-of-11 serving with eight digs and 17 assists; Rylee Walker recorded eight digs; and Keeley Beary added three blocks for Brookland.
Westside prevailed in the third-place match, rallying to defeat Wynne 21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 as Laynee Montgomery produced a triple-double of 12 kills, 15 assists and 18 digs.
Abby Manley led the Lady Warriors with 14 kills and also added two blocks. Lanie Welch had seven kills and three digs; Ashley Kercheval contributed six kills and three digs; and Jamisen Gauntt recorded four kills and three blocks.
Also for the Lady Warriors, Georgia Spinks finished with 21 assists and five digs; Sloane Welch had 16 digs and two blocks; Sydney Pickering came up with 15 digs; and Baile Rogers added six digs.
All four teams will compete in the Class 4A state volleyball tournament that begins Tuesday at Shiloh Christian.
Defending state champion Valley View will play Pea Ridge at noon Tuesday. Brookland, last year’s state runner-up, opens against Farmington on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Westside will battle Harrison on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Wynne faces tournament host Shiloh Christian at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Conway 3, Jonesboro 1
JONESBORO — Conway held off Jonesboro 25-22, 25-13, 25-27, 25-23 Thursday in high school volleyball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
Ella Tagupa had a double-double of 10 kills and 16 assists for the Lady Hurricane, also recording five digs, three blocks and 13-of-13 serving. Mollie McCoy added eight kills and six blocks, while Saraya Hewitt had eight kills, three blocks and three digs for Jonesboro (27-6).
Maddie Johnson finished with nine blocks, five kills and three digs for Jonesboro. Caroline Hughes also had five kills; Anna Parker was 19-of-19 serving with 29 digs and four assists; Peyton Church was 16-of-16 with 14 digs; Jayden Hughes was 14-of-14 with nine digs; Emmalee McLoy was 12-of-12 with eight digs and 22 assists; and Rylee Waleszonia was 12-of-13 serving.
Conway won the junior varsity match 25-18, 28-26.
Jonesboro will be the No. 2 seed from the 5A-East conference in next week’s state tournament at Marion. The Lady Hurricane will play Sheridan on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Paragould is also in the field as the No. 3 seed from the 5A-East. The Lady Rams will open with Lake Hamilton on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
3A-NortheastHOXIE — Hoxie rolled past Cave City 25-14, 25-14, 25-23 Thursday in the 3A-Northeast district tournament championship match.
Kailey Moody had a double-double of 14 kills and 25 assists, also adding six digs and four aces on 20-of-20 serving. Cara Forrester added 11 kills, 21 assists and six digs for the Lady Mustangs (21-1).
Ellery Gillham was 10-of-11 with two aces, five kills, five blocks and nine digs for Hoxie. Chloe Prater served three aces to go with eight digs; Bailey Prater was 11-of-12 with five digs; Mykala Johnson had four blocks and three digs; and Bella Brady was 15-of-17 serving with six digs.
Harrisburg defeated Walnut Ridge 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 in the third-place match. Molly Bates finished with eight kills and three blocks for the Lady Hornets, while Lilly Betts added seven kills and 18 digs.
Anna Claire Tracy had five kills, six digs and two blocks for Harrisburg; Kaylin Gipson was 17-of-17 serving with three aces and 26 digs; Jojo Faulkner was 16-of-17 with three aces and five digs; Emerson Kirby contributed 17 assists and nine digs; and Akaycea Mallory contributed four kills, five blocks and three digs.
Hoxie will play Bergman at noon Tuesday to open the Class 3A state tournament in Paris. Harrisburg will face Dover on Tuesday at 2 p.m., while Walnut Ridge plays Harding Academy at 4 p.m.