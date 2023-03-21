Valley View, Nettleton among Bearcat Blast champs

Valley View’s Riley Smith delivers a pitch during her team’s victory over Riverside during Saturday’s Bearcat Blast high school softball tournament at Southside Softball Complex. The Lady Blazers won their division of the tournament.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Valley View and Nettleton won their respective divisions of the Bearcat Blast high school softball tournament Saturday at Southside Softball Complex.

Valley View went 3-0 to win the Black Division, defeating Wynne 6-3 in the final. Nettleton prevailed in the Orange Division with a 7-0 victory over Mount Vernon-Enola in the championship game.