QUITMAN — Valley View edged Southside 38-36 Wednesday night in the girls’ semifinals of the Fast Break Classic.
The Lady Blazers (5-0) will play Bigelow in the championship game Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 6:12 am
QUITMAN — Valley View edged Southside 38-36 Wednesday night in the girls’ semifinals of the Fast Break Classic.
The Lady Blazers (5-0) will play Bigelow in the championship game Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Morgan Weaver scored 12 points and Evy Smith 10 for Valley View, while Kamie Jenkins led Southside with 17 points. After trailing 10-6 to end the first quarter, the Lady Blazers rallied to lead 14-12 at halftime and 28-26 after the third quarter.
WALNUT RIDGE – The top seeds advanced with one-sided victories Wednesday in the Williams Baptist University high school basketball tournament.
Sloan-Hendrix, the No. 1 seed in the boys’ division, rolled past ninth-seeded Hoxie 78-44. The Greyhounds will play fifth-seeded Pocahontas, a 64-55 winner over fourth-seeded Westside, in the semifinals tonight at 8.
Salem, the No. 1 girls seed, defeated ninth-seeded Hillcrest 58-27. The Lady Greyhounds will play fifth-seeded Marmaduke, which defeated fourth-seeded Corning 65-54, in the semifinals tonight at 6:40.
The other semifinal pairings were determined Thursday night. In the boys’ division, Tuckerman played Marmaduke and Riverside faced Corning, with the winners meeting this evening at 5:20. Girls’ pairings Thursday included Tuckerman-Hoxie and Riverside-Westside, with the winners of those games playing today at 4 p.m.
Sloan-Hendrix (10-1) had three players in double figures against Hoxie. Karson Roark led the team with 20 points. Braden Cox finished with 18, while Harper Rorex finished with 12.
Jake Jones had 16 points to lead Hoxie, while Kyler Lenderman had 10.
The Redskins had three players finish in double figures in their victory over Westside. Harrison Carter finished with 20 points to lead Pocahontas past Westside. Bryce Mason finished with 16, while Kayden Mahan had 13.
The Warriors had two players in double figures. Tanner Darr finished with 19, while Eli Whitmire added 16.
Salem’s Marleigh Sellars finished with 25 points against Hillcrest. Kayleigh Kirk finished with 10 points to lead Hilcrest.
Marmaduke had two players finish in double figures in its victory over Corning. Makenzie Hampton led all scorers with 22 points, while Chancey Henry finished with 18.
Corning’s Whitley Bolen finished with 18 points and Kenlie Watson had 17.