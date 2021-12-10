JONESBORO — Valley View and Pocahontas have agreed to reschedule their high school girls’ basketball game that was originally set for Thursday night at Blazer Arena.
The schools played the junior high game, Valley View athletic director Tommy Fowler said, but Pocahontas coach Harlan Davis decided against playing the senior high game after a mixup left the teams without the referees who were expected to work the games.
“We didn’t have any officials show up last night for our game. Our (officials) assigner overlooked it on his schedule,” Fowler said Friday. “We did round up a couple of officials that were agreed to call the games by the coaches. After the junior high game, (Davis) said he didn’t feel the officials were enough to play the senior high game.”
The junior high game started late as Valley View sought referees. Fowler said Lady Blazer coaches found a couple of local referees who were Arkansas Activities Association-certified as replacement officials. The Pocahontas coach received two technical fouls in the junior high game, which Valley View won 37-25.
Pocahontas athletic director Charles Baty said officials from the two schools are to discuss a makeup date on Monday.
“There was a miscommunication with the officials. Those things happen and the senior high game is going to be rescheduled,” Baty said.
Baty said a similar situation occurred during Pocahontas’ junior high football season.
“We went as a visiting team and there was an oversight and the officials weren’t there,” he said. “It could have been a forfeit and we could have said, yes, we want to make the team forfeit, and we chose not to. We chose to just reschedule it and it wound up being the best thing ever.”