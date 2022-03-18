JONESBORO — Valley View scored five runs in the fifth inning Thursday to rally for a 5-4 victory over Harding Academy in a meeting of defending high school state baseball champions.
Winning pitcher Preston Watlington was 2-for-3 with a double for the Blazers (8-0). Watlington pitched five innings, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six.
Cooper Lutz had a hit and scored in Valley View’s fifth-inning rally, while Jackson Stotts drove in two runs and scored once.
Barrett Brooks and Lawson Ward pitched one inning each in relief for the Blazers. Stotts pitched the seventh for the save, striking out two batters while giving up one hit.
Harding Academy scored three runs in the first inning before Valley View recorded an out, then added another in the fifth. Kade Smith was the losing pitcher, allowing five runs (two earned) while striking out four and giving up three hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Bay 8, Armorel 5
BAY – Bay picked up its third consecutive victory as the Yellowjackets defeated Armorel 8-5 in high school baseball.
Sophomore Reed Crocker batted 3-for-4 and drove home a trio of runs to help propel Bay to victory, while freshman Kaden Hartley picked up his first career varsity win.
The Yellowjackets (3-1) scored five runs in the first inning. Landon Therrell drove in one of his two runs in the first inning. Crocker whacked a two-run single down the right field line to put the Yellowjackets up 3-0. Later in the inning, Seth Spencer drove in another run.
Armorel produced a run in the third and scored three runs in the the fourth. Skyler Van Dyke scored two on a single down the left field line. Hunter Turner pitched the Yellowjackets out of the jam while throwing a shutout inning in the fifth. Korbyn Hoyt went two innings to earn his first save of the year.
Manila 3, Riverside 2
LAKE CITY – Manila edged Riverside 3-2 Thursday in high school baseball.
Trae Barnes was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Riverside. He also pitched 2 1/3 innings, striking out four while walking three.
Riverside’s Kaleb Tacker pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs while striking out three and walking four.
Soccer Brookland 6, Marion 0
MARION – Brookland defeated Marion 6-0 Thursday night in girls’ soccer in a contest featuring husband and wife coaching against each other, Kim Paslay for Brookland and Chris Paslay for Marion.
Abbi Brookreson scored five goals and Bregail Smith one for the Lady Bearcats (6-1). Lisa Craig was in goal for the shutout.
Brookland defeated Cave City 3-0 earlier in the week. Mack Allen scored two goals and Brookreson one, while Craig was in goal for the shutout.
Harding Academy 2, Valley View 1
JONESBORO – Defending Class 3A state champion Harding Academy edged Valley View 2-1 in girls’ soccer Thursday.
Josie Hargis assisted Emi Grace Powell on the goal for the Lady Blazers (2-7). Molly Findley finished with eight saves.
Harding Academy 1, Valley View 0
JONESBORO – Harding Academy edged Valley View 1-0 Thursday in boys’ soccer.
Layne Rains had six saves in goal for the Blazers (6-2-1).
Clarksville 2, Jonesboro 1
JONESBORO – Clarksville scored twice in the second half Thursday to defeat Jonesboro 2-1 in boys’ soccer.
The Panthers scored at the 13-minute mark to tie the match and added the game-winner with 47 seconds remaining.
Jonesboro’s Eder Leal scored an early goal off a rebound from the goalkeeper.
Softball Nettleton 7, Newport 4
NEWPORT – Nettleton rang up 15 hits Thursday to defeat Newport 7-4 in high school softball.
Becca Tibbs was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Lady Raiders. Hannah Marsico, Acelen Hart, Sophie Robinson and Gracelyn Pagan finished with two hits each for Nettleton (1-4), with Hart and Marsico hitting one double each.
Ramsey Crum doubled and drove in two runs. Hart also had two RBIs.
Hart pitched a complete game for the victory. She struck out eight batters while giving up four runs on six hits.
Raigan Head was 3-for-4 to lead Newport. Katie Nation belted a two-run double for the Lady Greyhounds.
Tuckerman 14, Cedar Ridge 0
NEWARK – Makaylie Gist struck out 12 batters to lead Tuckerman to a 14-0 victory over Cedar Ridge in 2A-2 conference softball.
Raigen Washam was 2-for-4 with a home run for the Lady Bulldogs (4-1, 4-0 conference). Hannah Nicholson was also 2-for-4, while Kenzie Soden and Shanley Williams both finished 2-for-3.