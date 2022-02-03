JONESBORO — The next level awaits four Valley View seniors who signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their athletic careers beyond high school.
Blazer football standouts Mario Crawford and Jaden Hamilton-Wells signed with the Air Force Academy and Ouachita Baptist, respectively. Four-time state singles champion Cydney Rogers signed with Bellarmine tennis, while golf standout Luke Morgan signed with Sewanee after helping Valley View win four state championships.
Crawford drew the interest of Air Force and other Football Bowl Subdivision teams as a pass rusher. He finished his senior season with five sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and 14 tackles for loss despite being limited to nine games because of an injury.
The Falcons recruited Crawford to fill a position that fits his skills.
“They have a position called Bandit, which is pretty much strictly pass rushing. I saw that and initially I’m like, ‘This is awesome.’ If you’re a defensive lineman, that’s what you want to do,” Crawford said. “Then just the opportunity they had given me already – the service after, it’s a guaranteed job – everything about the Air Force Academy, I like the lifestyle.”
Crawford said he needs to continue learning the game as he prepares to play at the FBS level. “There’s a lot of small things about football, especially pass rushing, that’s really going to get me over the hump,” he said.
Rogers will also compete at the NCAA Division I level after signing with Bellarmine, which competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
“Obviously it took so much to get here. I put in a lot of effort over all the years, 11, 12, however many years it’s been that I’ve been playing,” Rogers said. “Obviously it took all of that and all my coaches as well. They’ve just poured everything they had into me and I’m forever grateful for that.”
Rogers overcame several obstacles to earn her fourth state singles title in as many years in the fall. She went to Florida last year to train and had physical therapy three times a week during the summer after undergoing hip surgery, which kept her from competing from late May until August.
“There were a lot of challenges, especially this year at the state final. A freshman came in from Robinson that I wasn’t aware of, who played competitively, so we had a really, really tough match,” Rogers said. “For a second there I wasn’t sure if I was going to pull it out and (Coach Jason) Manchester kind of had to reel me back in a little bit. I’m really thankful he was there to help calm me down a little bit.”
Morgan is eager to join the golf team at the University of the South, located in Sewanee, Tenn.
“From eighth grade on, it’s kind of a dream come true to have this opportunity to play at this school. I’d like to thank Coach (Nate) Parrish for the opportunity to play on his team,” Morgan said. “It seems like a great opportunity as far as athletics and academics, and I think it can help me pursue both of those.”
Morgan shot a 78 in the 2021 state tournament at Fayetteville Country Club to lead the Blazers as they finished a 38-1 season with their fourth consecutive state title.
He was the 4A-3 conference medalist after shooting 75 at RidgePointe Country Club.
“I think my driving can get a lot better. I’ve been working out a lot, trying to put some muscle on hopefully to get it to where 300-yard drives are kind of average,” Morgan said. “Chipping is good, but it struggled a little bit last year and I think I can improve there. Putting, I can improve. It’s just going to take effort and a lot of time, and I think I have that opportunity there.”
Hamilton-Wells is joining a Division II football power in Ouachita Baptist, which has enjoyed 13 consecutive winning seasons.
“I had a few offers and Ouachita really stuck out. They’re a good football school, they’re a good academic school,” Hamilton-Wells said. “My ACT score got me into it basically and I’m just happy to be there.”
Hamilton-Wells became the leader of a stingy defensive unit after moving to inside linebacker as a senior. He finished the season with 121 total tackles, including 15 for loss.
Against Wynne, Hamilton-Wells had 16 tackles (eight behind the line of scrimmage), two punt blocks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also had 14 tackles against Nettleton.
“I was really proud of the way I played. I worked all offseason to get better and better,” Hamilton-Wells said. “I thought I made a really big improvement from junior year to my senior year.”