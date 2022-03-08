JONESBORO — Athletics will be part of the college experience for two Valley View High School seniors who signed Tuesday to compete in their respective sports next year.
Logan Scott signed with Williams Baptist soccer Tuesday, while Hayden Oholendt formalized his commitment to run for the University of the Ozarks’ track and field and cross country programs.
Valley View coach Ron Teat describes Scott as a player who has become a leader as well as a facilitator for the two-time defending Class 4A state champions.
“Some of his best qualities as a soccer player, his passing ability is pretty top-notch, his ability to be able to control the ball,” Teat said. “He’s a facilitator, so we’re not looking at a goal scorer, but somebody with high energy, high intensity. He’s able to play multiple positions and that will be good for him when he goes to Williams, to be able to play multiple positions. It gives him a better shot there. He’s someone who has really matured a lot, grown up a lot, and I expect big things from him.”
Teat said Scott is playing a center-mid position for the Blazers this season, but has played the wing and has been a defensive player while filling a utility role.
Scott sees his role as setting the pace for the game. He hopes to contribute in the same manner for the Eagles in the fall.
“Hopefully it’s a similar role to what I have with the Arkansas Revolution and here at the high school,” Scott said. “I’m a leader on the team, I wear the captain’s armband, and I play midfield. I bring a bit of leadership and a lot of flair to the team, and lots of passion, so I hope I can do that at Williams.”
Oholendt said his best events are middle-distance races such as the 800-meter run and the 1600-meter run, but he is willing to compete in other races as the team needs him.
“I’m really excited. I’ve been doing this as long as I can remember,” Oholendt said. “I have great coaches, family, friends pushing me throughout the way. Valley View has given me the opportunity to branch out and be the best I can be. I get to compete at the next level and I’m excited.”
Oholendt finished eighth last year in the 1600 at the Class 4A state meet. He also ran the anchor leg on the Blazers’ fourth-place team in the 4x800 relay at the state meet.
“I think in the 800 and mile, he has a little more speed than the average distance runner,” Valley View coach Briar Becton said. “That’s where he’ll probably contribute the most for them.”