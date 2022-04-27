JONESBORO — Valley View and Southside tied for the 4A-3 conference softball championship Tuesday after each team swept a doubleheader to conclude league play.
The Lady Blazers defeated Brookland twice, improving to 13-1 in the conference play and 21-3 overall. Valley View earned the league’s No. 1 seed in next week’s regional tournament at Brookland because of a tiebreaker advantage over Southside.
Valley View won Tuesday’s first game 16-1 as Amera Wright finished 3-for-3 with a double and four runs batted in. Lexi Davis was 2-for-3 with three RBIs; Mackenzie Whitlock doubled and drove in two runs; and Racey Talley was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs;
Emily Willett had a hit and an RBI for Brookland. Ashlyn McNeese hit a double for the Lady Bearcats.
Davis was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, while Whitlock was 2-for-2 with two doubles and five RBIs as Valley View won the second game 20-1.
Sophie Newberry was 3-for-4; Anna Winkfield was 2-for-2 with three RBIs; Caroline Prestidge was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs; Isabel Riba was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Grace Butler was 2-for-2; Lauren Brown doubled and drove in two runs; and Wright had a double and an RBI for the Lady Blazers.
Taylor Reed was 2-for-2 for Brookland.
Southside 8-4, Westside 3-3
SOUTHSIDE – Southside earned a share of the 4A-3 conference softball championship Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of Westside.
The Lady Southerners won the first game 8-3 after building a 7-0 lead through three innings. Jada Diaz hit a solo home run in the fourth for Westside and the Lady Warriors added two more runs in the fifth but couldn’t get any closer.
Baile Rogers was 3-for-4, Megan Hedger was 2-for 3, and Diaz and Sloane Welch had a hit each for Westside.
In the second game, Westside (17-7, 9-5 conference) scored runs in the second to take a 3-2 lead, but Southside scored one in the fourth and one in the fifth to rally for the win.
Rogers, Bailey Willis, Abby Manley, Rachel Edwards, Diaz and Lexie Engle had one hit each to lead Westside. Engle drove in a run with her hit.
Nettleton 13-23, West Memphis 0-5
JONESBORO – Eden White drove in nine runs and belted two home runs on the day as Nettleton drubbed West Memphis twice in 5A-East conference softball Tuesday, winning the first game 13-0 and the second 23-5.
Acelen Hart pitched a five-inning shutout in the first game, holding West Memphis to three hits while striking out six batters.
The Lady Raiders had 13 hits in the opener. White was 3-for-3 with five RBIs, totals that included a three-run home run in the first inning.
Hannah Marsico, Becca Tibbs, Kate Golden and Teagan Weaver had two hits each.
White had three hits in the second game, including a double and a home run, while driving in four runs. Golden was 4-for-5, while Sydney Huntsman added three hits and four RBIs for Nettleton (12-9, 6-6 conference). Ramsey Crum drove in three runs.
Hart also earned the pitching victory in the second game, giving up five runs on seven hits.
Paragould 4-5, Jonesboro 1-0
PARAGOULD – Paragould defeated Jonesboro twice in 5A-East conference softball Tuesday, winning the first game 4-1 and the second 5-0.
Maddie Austin tripled and drove in a run in the first game for the Lady Rams. Molly McPherson doubled and drove in a run, while Hadlee DeFries had a hit and an RBI.
Lauren Stanley doubled and drove in a run for Paragould (9-8, 6-4 conference) in the second game. Kiley Williams added a hit and scored a run.
Highland 11-15, Trumann 1-9
HIGHLAND – Highland swept Trumann in 4A-3 conference softball Tuesday, winning 11-1 and 15-9.
Lindie Barnes drove in Trumann’s only run in the first game. Kaydence Jones, Karsen Overshine, Jaelyn Craig and Ellisabeth Holladay had hits for the Lady Wildcats.
Jones, Craig and Tiara Postell had two hits each for Trumann (8-15, 6-6 conference) in the second game. Alyssa Bell and Holladay had a hit and two RBIs each; Kaylee Halfacre had a hit and an RBI; and Lexi Carter had a hit and scored twice.