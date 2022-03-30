JONESBORO — Valley View and Southside split a 4A-3 conference softball doubleheader Tuesday, the Lady Blazers winning the first game 8-1 before Southside prevailed 3-2 in the nightcap.
Anna Winkfield was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Valley View in the first game. Lauren Mitchell was 2-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored; Lexi Davis was 2-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored; and Isabel Riba drove in one run and scored twice.
Riley Smith struck out eight batters while giving up three hits and walking two in the first game.
Southside scored three runs in the first inning of the second game and held on there. Winkfield was 2-for-3 for Valley View, while Mitchell belted a triple. Caroline Prestidge drove in a run.
Smith yielded three runs and seven hits while striking out six and walking one.
Nettleton 2-1, Searcy 1-2
JONESBORO – Nettleton and Searcy split a low-scoring 5A-East conference softball doubleheader Tuesday, the Lady Raiders taking the first game 2-1 before the Lady Lions prevailed by the same score in the nightcap.
Nettleton’s Acelen Hart held Searcy to seven hits while striking out seven and walking none in the first game. Kate Golden was 3-for-4 to lead the Lady Raiders in the first game, while Hannah Marsico and Hart had two hits each.
Searcy scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the second game. Hart pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits and one run while striking out eight. She was also 3-for-4 at the plate.
Ramsey Crum drove in Nettleton’s only run in the first inning.
Trumann 10-14, Brookland 8-13
TRUMANN – Trumann swept Brookland in a 4A-3 conference softball doubleheader Tuesday, winning the first game 10-8 and the second 14-13.
Kaydence Jones was 2-for-2 and scored twice for Trumann in the first game. Macey Powell scored twice and drove in two runs; Alexis Carter was 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Lindie Barnes was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Tiara Postell scored twice and stole five bases; Topanga Elliot had a hit and an RBI; and Jaelyn Craig scored twice.
Jones was 5-for-5 with five RBIs, four runs scored and two stolen bases in the second game. Powell was 2-for-2 and scored four runs; Barnes was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Postell was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and four stolen bases; Craig drove in two runs; and Ellisabeth Holladay was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Westside 3-1, Pocahontas 0-2
JONESBORO – Westside and Pocahontas split a low-scoring 4A-3 conference doubleheader Tuesday.
Gracie Landreth pitched a no-hitter as Westside won 3-0. Landreth struck out 12 batters and walked only one.
Rachel Edwards was 2-for-3 to lead Westside at the plate. Sloane Welch had an RBI.
Abby Manley gave up only one hit while striking out seven as Pocahontas won 2-1 as the home team.
Riverside 16, BIC 6
MONETTE – Riverside scored seven runs in the sixth inning Tuesday to finish a 16-6 victory over Buffalo Island Central in 2A-3 conference softball.
Winning pitcher Katie Ridge was 4-for-5 at the plate and drove in three runs for Riverside.
Klaire Womack was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Rebels; Mackenzie Thomas was 3-for-5 with four runs scored and an RBI; Gracie Doty was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs; Brooklyn Berry was 2-for-4 and scored twice; and Laney Overman, Annalee Qualls and Paris McGee drove in one run each.
Sydney Bryeans was 2-for-3 to lead BIC.