POCAHONTAS — Valley View swept the team championships Thursday in the 4A-3 conference track and field meet at Schoonover Stadium.
The Blazers totaled 164 points to finish first in the boys' team standings. Southside was second with 113 points, followed by Pocahontas (110), Blytheville (96), Highland (85), Westside (54), Trumann (46) and Brookland (22).
Valley View won the girls' team championship with 211 points. Brookland came in second with 151 points, followed by Pocahontas (140), Westside (51), Southside (47), Trumann (32), Blytheville (26) and Highland (25).
In the boys' division, Valley View finished with four event winners and five second-place finishes on its way to the team title. The Blazers had two individual champions, Brit Hawkins in the 3200-meter run (10:55.21) and Jay Morman in the high jump (6-5).
Valley View won the 4x100 relay as Dekwan Gallaway, Zane Guthrie, Nathan Johnson and Kenneth Robinson combined for a time of 45.66 seconds. The Blazer 4x800 quartet of Hawkins. Grant Humphries, Coy Morris and Hayden Oholendt won in 9:00.00.
Blytheville's Omarrion Russell won the long jump (20-11) and the triple jump (43-0 1/2) in addition to joining Levin Reed, Ingram Battles and Tyrin Walker on the Chickasaws' winning 4x200 relay (1:34.74).
Highland had a pair of double-event winners. Preston Wright won the 800 (2:05.81) and the 1600 (4:38.26). Daniel Horton won the shot put (46-2) and discus (131-3).
Trumann's Maddox Dycus, Tyler Robb, Rian King and Trenton Creekmore won the 4x400 relay (3:44.17). Westside's Slade Smith won the pole vault (12-8).
Valley View athletes won nine events in the girls' division, including all four relays.
Elise Knight won two individual events for the Lady Blazers, the 400 (1:03.51) and the 1600 (5:33.02). Sophey Pope won the 3200 (12:44.33); Anna Winkfield placed first in the high jump (4-10); and Annika Wilbanks finished first in the shot put (35-2).
Valley View's relay champions included Anna Winkfield, Olivia Caplinger, Emma-Claire King and Madison Fisher in the 4x100 (54.08); Fisher, Emma Finley, Caplinger and Ayla Bigham in the 4x200 (1:53.48); Knight, Emma Jarrett, Bigham and Kendal Minton in the 4x400 (4:22.51); and Pope, Morghan Rothwell, Callie Byington and Lauren Box in the 4x800 (11:18.45).
Brookland's Charley Stallings won two events, the 300 hurdles (50.77) and the pole vault (10-7). The Lady Bearcats also had first-place finishes from Rylee Walker in the 800 (2:31.47) and Lia Hendrix in the discus (101-9).
Trumann's Nyesha Woods won the 100 (13.19) and the 200 (27.96). Pocahontas had two event winners, Cameron Owens in the 100 hurdles (17.64) and Breonna Carpenter in the triple jump (33-2 1/2).