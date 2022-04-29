Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.