BATESVILLE — Valley View swept Batesville in a 5A-East baseball doubleheader Tuesday, winning the first game 6-4 and the second 9-1.
The Blazers scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the first game. Valley View led 4-1 before Batesville scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.
Keaton Mathis doubled and drove in four runs for Valley View in the first game. Lawson Ward tripled and drove in a run; Drew Gartman scored twice; and Noah Ragsdale hit a double for the Blazers.
Ward pitched the final two innings for the victory, holding the Pioneers scoreless on three hits while striking out six batters. Starter Eli Crecelius pitched five innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out five and walking three.
Valley View (12-3, 6-0 conference) scored in each of the first five innings to take the second game. Slade Caldwell was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Caldwell also pitched five innings for the victory, allowing only an unearned run while giving up four hits and striking out seven batters.
Gartman tripled, drove in a run and scored twice in the second game. Ragsdale was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Ward doubled and drove in a run; Jayde Taylor had a hit and an RBI; and Mathis also drove in a run.
Softball Valley View 15-8, Batesville 1-5
BATESVILLE – Valley View prevailed twice in a 5A-East softball doubleheader Tuesday at Batesville, rolling to a 15-1 victory in the first game before holding on for an 8-5 victory in the nightcap.
The Lady Blazers hammered out 13 hits in the first game to back Riley Smith’s five-hit pitching. Smith struck out eight batters and allowed only one unearned run.
Amera Wright was 2-for-5 with two RBIs; Ashlyn Beale was 2-for-5 with a double and three runs scored; Lacey Riley was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; and Mackenzie Whitlock was 2-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Smith also drove in two runs, while Racey Talley was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Valley View (9-4, 5-1 conference) took a 4-3 lead in the second game with two runs in the fourth inning, then added three more in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Mitchell was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Beale tripled, drove in a run and scored twice; and Lacey French doubled and drove in one run. Whitlock, Sophie Newberry and Olivia Edwards had one hit and one RBI each.
Smith pitched all seven innings, giving up five runs (one earned) along with seven hits. She struck out seven batters.
Walnut Ridge 5, Salem 1
SALEM – Maggie Brinsfield pitched a complete game to lead Walnut Ridge to a 5-1 victory over Salem in 3A-2 high school softball Tuesday.
Lillie Bell was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Bobcats (8-3, 4-1 conference). Karlee Broadway was 3-for-4 and scored twice, while Maddie Burris was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
BIC 13, Manila 3
MONETTE – Buffalo Island Central defeated Manila 13-3 in high school softball Tuesday.
Sydney Bryeans was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for the Lady Mustangs, who scored seven runs in the second inning. Ella Jackson and Hallee Wells had one hit each and both scored two runs.
Chasney Griggry pitched for BIC, allowing three hits while striking out four batters.
Sydney Dicicco had a hit and scored for Manila. Natalie Fields and Shelby Harrison both hit doubles for the Lady Lions.
McCrory 15, Trumann 0
McCRORY – McCrory defeated Trumann 15-0 in high school softball Tuesday.
Dalaney Osment had the lone hit for the Lady Wildcats. Morgan Schaefer was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs for McCrory (9-3).
Soccer GCT 7, West Memphis 0
WEST MEMPHIS – Greene County Tech defeated West Memphis 7-0 Tuesday in 5A-East girls’ soccer.
Bailey Reddick and Layne Phillips scored two goals each for the Lady Eagles. Adding one each were Riley Vines, Ellie Reddick and Gabby Lincoln.
Hannah Davis started in the goal for the Lady Eagles, and Ellie Reddick closed out the game.
GCT 7, West Memphis 1
WEST MEMPHIS – Greene County Tech rolled past West Memphis 7-1 Tuesday in 5A-East boys’ soccer.
Mason Flores recorded a hat trick, and Ross Register added a goal on a penalty kick for GCT. Colter Hunt, Pedro Silva Esper and Luke Couch each scored one goal for the Eagles.
Karson Eddings played the entire game in goal for GCT.