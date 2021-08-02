JONESBORO — Valley View recently added a couple of academic state championships to go with six athletic state championships from the 2020-21 school year.
The Arkansas Activities Association recognized Valley View as the academic state champion in girls’ cross country and girls’ basketball for 2020-21. Valley View was the only area school to receive an academic state championship from the AAA for the school year that ended in May.
Mountain Home won the academic state championship in seven of 24 sports, followed by Little Rock Christian with five academic state championships, Harding Academy with three, and Valley View and Greenwood with two each. Five schools won in one sport each.
Academic state championships are based on grade point average, Valley View athletic director Tommy Fowler said, and only one is awarded per sport.
“This is everybody in the state. There are no classifications, it’s winner take all,” Fowler said. “We’ve had teams in the past and we’ll continue to do that, and I’m proud the coaches in our school push academics and athletics. That says a lot about our kids, our parents and our administration.”
Valley View’s girls’ cross country team also prevailed on the course, winning the Class 4A state championship at Hot Springs in early November. The Lady Blazer basketball enjoyed a successful season on the court as well, reaching the regional tournament before being eliminated.
In addition to the girls’ cross country championship, Valley View teams that won athletic state championships in 2020-21 included boys’ bowling, boys’ soccer, boys’ golf, baseball and volleyball.
Valley View teams also finished second in their respective classifications in girls’ track and field, girls’ tennis, cheer and dance.
The 2021-22 athletic season is underway this week with the start of golf season. Valley View is scheduled to host the Phil Parker Memorial tournament Wednesday at RidgePointe Country Club.