Valley View wary of high-scoring Farmington

JONESBORO — While Valley View earned the home field advantage as the No. 1 seed from the 5A-East conference, the Blazers received anything but an easy draw in the first round of the 5A state football playoffs.
Tiebreaker points relegated Farmington to the No. 4 seed from the 5A-West. The Cardinals, who tied Prairie Grove and Harrison for second while playing a backup quarterback in six of their seven conference games, average 43.1 points per game.
“It’s a really tough draw,” Valley View coach Sean Cockrell said. “They’re super athletic. It’s going to be a very, very tough game for us.”
The Cardinals (7-3) and Blazers (8-2) meet for the second time in three seasons Friday night at Central Dealerships Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Valley View is looking for its first state playoff victory since the 2013 Blazers reached the Class 4A semifinals. Advancing beyond the first round in 5A is one of Valley View’s objectives after losing in the first round five seasons in a row, including a 28-7 setback against Farmington two years ago.
And after a lackluster performance in last week’s 16-7 loss to Batesville, a defeat that snapped an eight-game winning streak, the Blazers have another source of motivation.
“We’ve talked about it a lot, that in 5A we’ve never won a playoff game and trying to get that monkey off your back,” Cockrell said. “Not to put added pressure on anybody, it’s just having a little bit of motivation to be that team that can do it.
“Our kids and staff know we didn’t play well last week; we didn’t coach well last week. We’ve got a chip on our shoulder and feel like we have to come out and play like we did the previous eight weeks, have some motivation.”
Cockrell said the Cardinals’ offensive style is much different than what the Blazers saw from them a year ago.
Junior quarterback Cameron Vanzant, who returned for his team’s 41-40 victory over Prairie Grove last week, has completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns in four games. Sophomore running back Russell Hodge has 712 yards and 17 touchdowns rushing, while senior receiver Peyton Funk has 59 receptions for 993 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Farmington’s offense kept humming with senior backup Sam Wells at quarterback, averaging 44 points in those six games.
“They can throw it; they can run it. They’re really big up front, have athletic guys at all the receiver spots and the quarterback kind of makes them go. They’re really good,” Cockrell said. “They are going fast and they’re trying to get it to their playmakers and do as much as they can.
“I think the defensive staff spent about seven hours just on formations, trying to get all their formations and all the things they do out of them. It’s going to be really tough for us to get lined up and know our coverages, those kinds of things.”
Farmington gave up 25.6 points per game in the regular season with what Cockrell described as an aggressive style.
“They’re going to take chances and it works out for them a lot of times, but sometimes they’ll lose somebody in coverage because they blitz so many guys,” Cockrell said. “They’re all over the place, running to the ball, but they will give up some as well.”
Defense kept the Blazers in last week’s game at Batesville, but they managed only 211 total yards and didn’t score after the second quarter.
With a share of the 5A-East title and the No. 1 seed clinched the previous week, the loss did not impact Valley View’s playoff position.
“If you can’t be motivated to play in the playoffs, then we’re doing something wrong,” Cockrell said. “We feel like it’s going to be hopefully a shootout, because we know they’re going to score. Nobody has stopped them.”
Junior quarterback Carson Turley is a dual threat with 2,211 yards of total offense and 25 total touchdowns. Junior running back Slade Caldwell is also a threat with 577 yards rushing.
The Blazers rely on two senior receivers. Mark Wilson has 31 receptions for 598 yards and six touchdowns, while Jackson Harmon has 27 receptions for 400 yards and four touchdowns.
Valley View has been stingy defensively since a 51-35 loss to Harding Academy in the season opener. Opponents averaged 11.1 points over the last nine games against this defense.
led by linebackers Carson Winters (105 tackles) and Brian Huff (81 tackles).
“They have to travel and our defense has played well all year. Last week we gave up 16 points, but basically they kept the ball from us, and we couldn’t do much offensively. That happens,” Cockrell said. “Our defense has played well. I figure they’ll step up to the challenge and we’ll have a great game plan.”