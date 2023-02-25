Valley View's McMillan shines in expanded role

JONESBORO — Micah McMillan views setting and defense as her natural roles on the volleyball court, and Valley View certainly asked her to contribute in those areas last fall.
But the Lady Blazers also needed the 5-foot-8 senior to use her explosive athletic ability as a hitter, another role where McMillan excelled as Valley View played in the state finals for the 20th consecutive season.
“She wasn’t just a back row setter. She really had to take on a big role for us when it came to hitting and putting the ball down,” Valley View coach Margie McGee said. “Whenever she identified that it was the perfect set, she went after it and it was so pretty to watch. It was picture perfect, textbook, what you want a hitter to look like. It was so much fun to watch.”
McMillan, the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year, averaged 3.7 kills per set while compiling 362 kills on a .325 percentage. She also continued to contribute in other areas with 336 assists, 243 digs, 44 service aces and 25 blocks.
Valley View moved up in classification this season to Class 5A while replacing a number of seniors from the 2021 team that won the school’s seventh consecutive state title. The Lady Blazers (28-5-1) rolled through the 5A-East without a loss and kept their state finals streak going before falling 25-21, 26-24, 25-23 to a powerful Benton squad in the title match.
McMillan said she was very happy with the way the season unfolded.
“It definitely started out a little bit scary just because we were a very young team and graduated most of our seniors,” McMillan said. “I remember being scared about moving up in conference and what the season would hold, but we really pulled it together. Coach McGee, she pulled us together and brought us to where we were.”
McGee counted on McMillan and Morghan Weaver, her team’s senior all-state returnees, to lead the team. McGee said McMillan had to step in and be the one who calmed everyone down during adversity.
And while McMillan had 123 kills as a junior in 2021, the Lady Blazers needed more from her in 2022.
“Last year we were a pretty tall team and we had players to play front row, switch in and out. I normally run about a 10 or 11 rotation where I get that many kids in the game,” McGee said. “She was one of those who really contributed on the back row and set for us. This year was just a whole different ballgame.”
McMillan enjoyed having more opportunities as a hitter.
“I had a much bigger job on the front row hitting. Before I was mainly just a defensive player and setting,” said McMillan, who can touch as high as 9-3 or 9-4 on a standing vertical jump. “It was an absolute blast. I loved getting to play so much front row, getting to do it for the team. It was fun.”
McGee said the Lady Blazers made sure to keep McMillan on the outside in serve receive so she could take a big swing.
“Just watching her fly on the court and putting the ball away, it was just so pretty to watch. She’s not a 6-foot player or a 6-2 player,” McGee said. “It was like David and Goliath with what we played against in the state finals and we pushed it down to the wire, and to see her handle herself amongst the bigger players and be successful at it was just a true testament to her athleticism and how hard she works.”
McMillan said she realized the team’s capabilities in the first home match against Marion, the defending 5A-East champion. She finished with 21 kills in that contest as the Lady Blazers won in four sets.
Valley View advanced through the 5A state tournament with four-set victories over Greenbrier, Hot Springs Lakeside and 5A-Central co-champion Mount St. Mary Academy.
“Last year I remember not being nearly as nervous as I was this year,” McMillan said of her team’s state tournament run. “Before every game, every night, we were in the hotel room watching film, just thinking, ‘What can we do next?’ It was a lot more pressure, I feel like, but in the end I felt like that helped us get more serious about it.”
McMillan produced 51 kills, 47 assists and 38 digs in Valley View’s four state tournament matches. She had 10 kills, 14 assists and eight digs in the state final against Benton, which finished 29-1 with the victory.
While an eighth consecutive state title was beyond the Lady Blazers’ reach, all three sets were close.
“They worked their way back to the finals and gave themselves an opportunity to go for a state championship and pushing it down to the wire,” McGee said. “Sure, we lost in three sets, but I know Benton knew we were there. Benton knew we were knocking on that door. I’m so proud of them.”
McMillan has moved on to soccer, another sport where she excels. She was the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2021 and helped lead the Lady Blazers to the Class 4A state final last spring after returning from a high ankle sprain.
“It kind of feels like volleyball, a new conference and we have a really young team. We graduated some important seniors last year,” McMillan said. “But volleyball has given me a lot of hope for this coming season for soccer.”