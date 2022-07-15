Valley View's Whitlock shines in unfamiliar position

JONESBORO — Mackenzie Whitlock plays third base and occasionally catcher for her summer softball team. Seniors filled those positions this season at Valley View, but coach BJ Zipfel wanted Whitlock on the field somewhere as a freshman.
The Lady Blazers had an opening at second base and Zipfel figured that might be a good fit for Whitlock.
“We thought we would try that and see how it worked. In softball, second base is really important because there’s a lot of bunting, especially when your pitcher is as good as the one we had,” Zipfel said. “People start bunting, which means the second baseman, they start over there and they have to run over and cover first base a lot, do a lot of athletic things.
“She took it and ran with it. As far as I know, she never complained, she never said, ‘Why am I playing here? I’ve never done this.’ It was just, ‘OK, I get to play. Let’s do it.’ It worked out for all of us.”
The move worked out so well that Whitlock is the Newcomer of the Year on the Best Under The Sun softball team.
Whitlock skillfully handled her defensive duties and also developed into one of the top hitters as well for the Class 4A state champions. She was a key contributor to the Lady Blazers’ postseason run, going 7-for-18 at the plate in six postseason games, and made a leaping catch of a leadoff line drive in the sixth inning of Valley View’s 2-1 victory over Nashville in the Class 4A state championship game.
When the Lady Blazers recorded the final out to defeat the Scrapperettes, Whitlock ran to the middle of the diamond to join her team’s celebration.
“It was like a relief, like you had been working your whole season to get to this moment and then it finally happened,” Whitlock said. “It was like you could just finally breathe.”
Whitlock finished the season with Valley View’s third-best batting average (.376) and second-highest number of runs batted in (33). She had 12 extra-base hits, including three home runs, and stole 11 bases on her way to scoring 28 runs.
“I was pretty pleased,” Whitlock said. “I felt like my hitting at the end could have been a little bit better, but for the season as a whole, I feel like it was pretty good.”
Whitlock batted ninth when the Lady Blazers opened the season against Greene County Tech in early March. By season’s end, she was second in the lineup.
Zipfel said he was surprised by how well Whitlock hit early in the season.
“We put her down there at the bottom of the lineup thinking she’ll get something good to hit down there and she’s good enough to do something with it,” Zipfel said. “We had a couple at the top of the lineup early on who kind of struggled, so we kept trickling her up and we got all the way up to the two hole and thought, ‘This is where she’s going to stay.’ And that’s where she stayed. She hit the ball very well.”
Whitlock was the team RBI leader entering the state tournament with 31 after driving in two in the East Region tournament. She added two more in the state tournament, one each against Malvern and Harrison as she finished 3-for-7 at the plate in those games.
As she adjusted to high school pitching, Whitlock was also getting used to a position she had never played much.
“It’s a big difference in throwing and you have a lot more time to make the play, so you don’t have to rush through it,” Whitlock said of playing second base. “It’s just the perspective of it, playing a different side of the field.”
Whitlock also served as Valley View’s backup to Riley Smith in the circle, working 14 1/3 innings while pitching in six games.
This summer, Whitlock said she’s trying to improve her hitting while playing for Arkansas Xtreme.
The goal for the 2023 high school season? “Just to have a better season than I did this season,” Whitlock said. “I’m going to try to work on lifting up my teammates more and if I do something bad, then not to get so down on myself and just focus on the next play.”
Whitlock’s versatility will provide options in the field next spring for new coach Kole Carpenter.
Zipfel said third base is probably Whitlock’s natural position, but she’s also comfortable at second after a season there and is willing to line up wherever Valley View needs her.
“I have no idea. With a new coach, you never know,” Whitlock said when asked which position she expects to play in 2023. “But I’m fine with playing anywhere.”