Video offers A-State's Jones encouragement

Arkansas State’s J.T. Shrout (5) looks to pass as Memphis’ CorMontae Hamilton (12) rushes the pocket during the first half of Saturday’s game.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — A sign in front of the podium in Arkansas State’s team meeting room directs the Red Wolves to “press play,” meaning video is where they will find what head coach Butch Jones describes as their football identity.

Jones has pushed the play button over and over since Saturday’s 37-3 loss to Memphis, a loss that dropped the Red Wolves to 0-2 on the season. He sees what he describes as “blinking lights” that indicate problem areas, but also positive aspects of ASU’s performance in its home opener.

A-State Football

Opponent: Stony Brook

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 0-2; SBU 0-2

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: First meeting

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com