Video offers A-State's Jones encouragement

JONESBORO — A sign in front of the podium in Arkansas State’s team meeting room directs the Red Wolves to “press play,” meaning video is where they will find what head coach Butch Jones describes as their football identity.
Jones has pushed the play button over and over since Saturday’s 37-3 loss to Memphis, a loss that dropped the Red Wolves to 0-2 on the season. He sees what he describes as “blinking lights” that indicate problem areas, but also positive aspects of ASU’s performance in its home opener.
“I’ve gone back and I bet you I’ve reviewed the video in all three phases 10 times,” Jones said during his press conference Tuesday. “I think there’s a lot of things to be encouraged about. You say, ‘Well, how can you be encouraged by losing a game with that outcome?’ I’m very encouraged. I see a lot of good things.
“I thought we made some significant improvements, in some areas more than others, but still way too many blinking lights out there that we have to get corrected. Not enough consistency. Everything is about execution on a consistent basis. We don’t have that right now. Not enough individuals playing winning football, but I see glimpses.”
Jones said the Red Wolves, who have been outscored 110-3 through two games, aren’t playing complementary football from one phase of the game to another. ASU coughed up four turnovers against the Tigers without forcing any and failed to generate big plays, with its only gain of 20-plus yards coming on a trick play.
The Red Wolves allowed 389 total yards, playing what Jones described as winning football on defense for three-plus quarters. Memphis broke the game open with three touchdowns in the last nine minutes of the first half, one coming on an interception return.
“I believe in our players. All the issues are fixable. That was the encouraging thing,” said Jones, whose team hosts FCS member Stony Brook (0-2) on Saturday. “We did more positive things in that game than we’ve done in a while and all you have to do is truly watch the video. Where we’re going wrong is we’re not getting all 11-for-11, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.”
ASU played two quarterbacks, senior J.T. Shrout and redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey, while generating only 230 yards and a second-quarter field goal.
Shrout limped off the field after being sacked early in the third quarter and was ruled out because he couldn’t push off his foot, Jones said. He is considered questionable for this week’s game.
Practices will determine who takes the first snaps Saturday when the Red Wolves play the Seawolves, Jones said.
“We’re going to compete in practice this week and the individual who has the best week of practice will perform and be the starting quarterback on Saturday,” Jones said. “That’s always been the case for us.”
ASU’s defensive line depth dwindled during last week’s game. Jones said sophomore defensive tackle Terion Sugick is out for the season after suffering a knee injury and junior defensive end Ethan Hassler will miss four weeks with an injury. Senior defensive tackle Micah Bland, who left the game with an injury, is considered day-to-day.
Jones listed several players who are trying to fill leadership roles for the Red Wolves, junior safety Justin Parks and sophomore offensive tackle Makilan Thomas among them. Both Parks and Thomas followed Jones to the podium during Tuesday’s press conference.
“Losing, it ain’t fun, but I haven’t changed and I don’t think anybody in the locker room has changed. You still have to be that light in the locker room,” Parks said. “You still have to think positively because it’s only two games and we have a 12-game season, so we have 10 more opportunities. That’s the only thing we’re looking at, more opportunities like today’s practice, today’s meetings. We’re taking advantage of the moments, not just looking at the next day.”
Jones said Thomas stepped forward after the game with a message for his teammates.
“I know everyone in this program wanted that win, and it was in a lot of our hearts that we didn’t get the results we wanted. But I felt like being a leader on this team, I had to step up and basically say like, ‘We just have to get it rolling. We’re there, we aren’t too far from where we want to be,’” Thomas said. “It’s crazy and it’s frustrating that we’re so close, but we have to keep putting in the work. I just had to express that to the team, that we have to keep working harder. We have to push ourselves each and every day in practice, in the film room, weight room, everything, because we are close. I just had to express that.”
Saturday’s game will be ASU’s first meeting with Stony Brook, which competes in the 15-team Coastal Athletic Association. The Seawolves, who were 2-9 last fall, opened the season with CAA losses to Delaware and Rhode Island.
ASU is preparing to play the second of three home games this month. The Red Wolves open Sun Belt Conference play against Southern Miss on Sept. 23.
“With this young football team, we’re just going to have to keep teaching and keep learning, but I was very encouraged after watching the video over and over again, that there are some individuals stepping up,” Jones said. “We’re also playing a lot of youngsters, a lot of true freshmen, and I see them continuing to grow and develop.
“Obviously not the outcome we wanted. It’s unacceptable. We’re gauged on wins and losses, but I do think we made some strides in moving forward and we’re looking forward to getting back to practice and working to be a better football team.”