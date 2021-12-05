WALNUT RIDGE — Saturday's championship games in the Williams Baptist University high school basketball tournament were decided by a combined total of three points.
Top-seeded Walnut Ridge edged second-seeded Sloan-Hendrix 53-52 in the boys' championship game when Ty Flippo made one of two free throws with 1.5 seconds left in the game.
Sloan-Hendrix (12-2) led 30-21 at halftime. Walnut Ridge (3-0) rallied to tie the game at 40 to end the third quarter.
Jayden Hollister scored 18 points to lead Walnut Ridge, followed by Maddox Jean and Kel Slusser with 10 each. Luke Murphy scored 13 points and Braden Cox added 12 for Sloan-Hendrix.
Second-seeded Marmaduke defeated top-seeded Tuckerman 55-53 in the girls' final. Marmaduke led by five in the closing seconds before Tuckerman hit a 3-pointer to set the final score.
Heidi Robinson finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for Marmaduke (12-0). Baylie Joiner added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Greyhounds.
Kenzie Soden scored 15 points and Gracie Smith finished with 11 for Tuckerman.
Flippo and Hollister represented Walnut Ridge on the boys' all-tournament team, while Cox, Cade Grisham and Ethan Lee represented Sloan-Hendrix. Other all-tournament selections included Jason DeJournett, Mason Baltz and Eli Baltz of Pocahontas; Jackson Wolf and Spencer Honeycutt of Westside; Jayce Couch of Corning; and Easton Hatch of Riverside.
Robinson, Joiner, Bean Hoffman and Makenzie Hampton represented Marmaduke on the girls' all-tournament team. Other selections included Soden, Shanley Williams and Ansley Dawson of Tuckerman; Jaecie Brown of Hoxie; Sloane Welch of Westside; Amanda Nelson of Maynard; Katelyn Graddy of Sloan-Hendrix; and Molly Emison of Hillcrest.
Great 8 Classic
ROGERS — Nettleton won two of three games over the weekend in the Great 8 Classic girls' basketball tournament.
The Lady Raiders opened the event Thursday with a 56-35 loss to North Little Rock. Briley Pena led Nettleton with 13 points, while McKenzie Williams had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Nettleton bounced back Friday with a 59-46 victory over Ozark, Mo. The Lady Raiders took control in the first quarter, building a 22-7 lead. Nettleton led 30-18 at halftime and 47-29 after the third quarter.
Pena powered the Lady Raiders with 29 points and five assists. Diamond Kimble had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds; Williams added nine points and 10 rebounds; and Akyria James contributed eight points and six assists.
Nettleton (6-2) finished the event Saturday with a 58-35 rout of Rogers Heritage. The Lady Raiders outscored Heritage 19-7 in the second quarter, taking a 28-20 halftime lead, and led 45-28 after the third quarter.
Pena finished with 19 points and seven assists, while Williams scored 12 points. The Lady Raiders travel to the Cabot Classic starting on Thursday.
Clarksville 51, Rector 49
RECTOR — A last-second 3-point attempt wouldn't fall for Rector on Saturday as the Cougars suffered a 51-49 loss to Clarksville in senior boys' basketball.
Cooper Rabjohn scored 22 points to lead Rector (7-2). Kameron Jones added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Little Rock Catholic 64, Valley View 31
SEARCY — Little Rock Catholic rolled past Valley View 64-31 Saturday in senior boys' basketball at the Searcy Bank Classic.
The Rockets led 15-8 after the first quarter, 33-16 at halftime and 43-23 after the third quarter. Connor Tinsley and Caleb Allen scored six points each for the Blazers (1-4).
Hot Springs Invitational
HOT SPRINGS — Wynne won its final two games to finish fifth in the Hot Springs Invitational girls' basketball tournament.
The Lady Yellowjackets (5-1) defeated Beebe 50-37 in the fifth-place game Saturday. Darienne Carter scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Wynne. Kylia Cody added 10 points, while Derriona Spencer contributed eight points and six rebounds. Shay Lewis also scored eight points for Wynne.
Four players scored in double figures Friday as Wynne defeated Watson Chapel 54-35. Zahryia Baker scored 12 points, Spencer finished with 11, and Cody and Lewis scored 10 each.
Wynne lost 59-28 to Marion in its tournament opener Thursday after trailing only 26-22 at halftime. Spencer finished with 13 points and five rebounds.