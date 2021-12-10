SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Link Academy defeated Jonesboro 72-41 Thursday night in senior boys’ basketball at the Ozark Mountain Shootout.
Arkansas signee Jordan Walsh scored 15 points while also producing four rebounds and three assists for Branson, Mo.-based Link. Julian Phillips, an LSU signee, also scored 15 points while Trey Green added 12 points. Link’s starting lineup featured three high-major Division I signees and two underclassmen with high-major scholarship offers.
Link led 18-12 after the first quarter, 36-21 at halftime and 55-29 after the third quarter. Link had a 36-19 rebounding advantage while forcing 23 turnovers.
Jesse Washington scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Jonesboro (3-1), while Kavon Pointer had eight points and Isaac Harrell added six. The Hurricane forced 19 turnovers, but shot only 23 percent from the field.
Conway 52, Blytheville 50ROGERS — Conway held off Blytheville for a 52-50 victory in senior boys’ basketball Thursday at the Arvest Hoopfest.
The Wampus Cats (4-0) led 15-5 after the first quarter, 25-14 at halftime and 42-30 after the third quarter. Blytheville (6-2) closed the gap in the fourth quarter and missed a shot that would have forced overtime.
Rashaud Marshall scored 19 points and Camron Jones added 14 for the Chickasaws.
Russellville defeated Greene County Tech 64-51 in another game Thursday in the Hoopfest.
Jennings Tournament
ARMOREL — Top-seeded Buffalo Island Central and third-seeded Marked Tree will meet in the senior boys’ championship game of the Gearld Jennings Tournament tonight after each earned semifinal victories Thursday.
BIC (12-3) pulled away in the second half to defeat Riverside 58-37. The Mustangs led 23-19 at halftime and 43-25 after the third quarter.
Jaron Burrow scored 19 points and Nicholas Patterson added 17 for BIC. Harrison McAnally paced Riverside with 14 points.
Marked Tree routed Trumann 53-23. The Indians outscored the Wildcats 13-6 in both the second and third quarters, taking a 33-19 lead.
Itavious Nesbitt scored 14 points and Willie Marshall finished with 10 for Marked Tree.
The junior boys’ final will feature top-seeded Riverside and second-seeded Marked Tree.
Riverside defeated Gosnell 55-43, taking a 31-16 halftime lead with a 17-4 second-quarter advantage. Cash Gillis and Thatcher Durham scored 14 points each for Riverside, followed by Brayeson Timms with 13.
Marcus Anderson scored 10 points for Gosnell.
Marked Tree defeated Trumann 50-15 after taking a 19-4 lead in the first quarter. Ladarrius Brown scored 12 points and Kenyon Carter 11 for Marked Tree. Tony Postell led Trumann with seven points.
Riverside and Marked Tree will play in the junior boys’ final at 6 p.m., followed by BIC and Marked Tree in the senior boys’ championship game at 7:15 tonight.
Walnut Ridge 70, Pocahontas 63POCAHONTAS — Walnut Ridge defeated Pocahontas 70-63 Thursday evening in senior boys’ basketball.
Pocahontas led 13-8 to end the first quarter and 26-25 at halftime, but Walnut Ridge (4-0) pulled ahead 45-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Jayden Hollister scored 21 points to lead Walnut Ridge. Ty Flippo added 20 points and Kel Slusser 16 for the Bobcats.
Hoxie 59, CRA 45HOXIE — Hoxie took a 10-point halftime lead Thursday and went on to defeat Crowley’s Ridge Academy 59-45 in senior boys’ basketball.
Mason Woodard scored 18 points and Cade Forrester added 15 for the Mustangs (2-2). Hoxie led 30-20 at halftime and 45-34 after the third quarter.
Sam Marshall scored 15 points to lead CRA.
MacArthur 62, WM Wonder 31JONESBORO — MacArthur kept its record perfect Thursday with a 62-31 rout of West Memphis Wonder in junior boys’ basketball.
Kelen Smith scored 15 points to lead the Cyclones (8-0, 3-0 conference). Josh Burnett and Jayden Malone added 10 points each.
MacArthur also won the eighth-grade game, 23-15.