CONWAY — Friday night's game started to get away from Jonesboro when Conway scored two touchdowns in the final eight minutes of the second quarter.
The Hurricane's hopes completely vanished when the fourth-ranked Wampus Cats struck twice on special teams early in the third quarter.
Conway scored 23 points in the third quarter to put the sportsmanship rule into effect on its way to a 50-20 victory over Jonesboro. The victory sends the Wampus Cats (8-1, 5-1 7A-Central) into a Week 10 showdown at No. 1 Bryant (9-0, 6-0 conference) with a chance to earn a share of the league championship.
Jonesboro (2-7, 1-5 conference) will have an opportunity to clinch a Class 7A playoff berth when it visits winless Little Rock Central in the regular-season finale.
The Hurricane trailed 10-7 after senior running back Brock McCoy broke a 32-yard touchdown run with 8:15 left in the first half. Conway responded quickly as Jayllen Chambers scored on a 67-yard run a few plays later.
Desmond Davidson scored on a 5-yard run as the Wampus Cats took a 24-7 halftime lead.
Jonesboro's first possession of the second half ended in a punt that Quadrell Wilson returned 50 yards for a touchdown with 9:36 left in the third quarter.
An errant Hurricane snap out of the end zone resulted in a safety that extended the Wampus' Cats lead to 33-7. The ensuing free kick was returned 77 yards for a touchdown by Chris O’Neal, giving Conway 16 points in 18 seconds.
Conway's lead reached 47-7 after Donovyn Omolo's 9-yard touchdown pass to O'Neal later in the third quarter.
Jonesboro quarterback Terrance Brown scored on a 14-yard run to stop the Wampus Cats' 37-point run. Conway hit the 50-point mark for the fourth time this season on Adrian Mejia’s 31-yard field goal.
The Hurricane posted one more touchdown on the final play as Rylan Jones scored on a 5-yard run.
Conway scored first on a 30-yard field goal from Mejia in the first quarter. Omolo's 10-yard touchdown pass to O’Neal made the Wampus Cats' lead 10-0.