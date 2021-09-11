CONWAY — Seventh-ranked Conway took control after Jonesboro closed within two points in the third quarter Friday night.
The Wampus Cats scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and two more in the fourth to pull away for a 42-25 victory over the Hurricane in the non-conference finale for both teams.
Jonesboro (1-2) trailed only 14-6 at halftime after Tenison Roscoe kicked field goals of 27 and 25 yards in the first half. The Hurricane reached the end zone early in the third quarter on Rykar Acebo’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Washington, pulling within 14-12.
Jayllen Chambers’ 3-yard touchdown run gave Conway (2-1) a 21-12 lead after the extra point. Donovyn Omolo’s 70-yard touchdown pass to Rome Field pushed the Wampus Cats’ lead to 28-12 later in the third quarter.
Brock McCoy scored on a 2-yard run to bring Jonesboro within 28-18 at the end of the third quarter, but Conway answered with two more touchdowns in the final period.
Omolo’s fourth touchdown pass of the game, an 11-yard toss to Manny Smith, made the score 35-18. Boogie Carr capped Conway’s scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Jonesboro’s final points came on Acebo’s 26-yard pass to Washington and Roscoe’s extra point.
The Hurricane opened the scoring on Roscoe’s 27-yard field goal in the opening quarter. Conway responded with a 70-yard touchdown pass of a deflection.
The Wampus Cats countered Roscoe’s second field goal with Omolo’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Smith that set the 14-6 halftime score.
Jonesboro has an open date next week. The Hurricane opens 6A-East conference play Sept. 24 as El Dorado visits Cooksey-Johns Field.