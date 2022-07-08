Ward enjoys role behind the plate

JONESBORO — Lawson Ward is where he wants to be when he settles in behind home plate as Valley View’s catcher.
The position came naturally when he first tried it in youth baseball, Ward said. He likes the constant action and the challenges presented by a critical position.
“The part of catching I like the most is controlling the game. I’m in the game every play. I like being able to do that,” Ward said. “If the pitcher’s struggling, I can go out there and talk to him, let him know what he’s doing wrong. I like to see what’s going on, be a leader out there on the field, and the best part of my catching is my receiving.”
Ward is the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year after contributing behind the plate and with the bat during a state runner-up season for Valley View.
A knee problem cost Ward all but one game of the 2021 season, his freshman year with the Blazers. He returned as a sophomore to be one of Valley View’s top run producers as well as a defensive standout.
“He’s a really good defensive catcher, probably one of the better ones we’ve ever had, or I’ve ever seen as a freshman, being able to receive and block, his arm strength behind the plate,” Allison said. “He played one game (in 2021); his knee locked up on him and he wasn’t able to play all season.
“This year we kind of knew what we had defensively, we just didn’t know offensively what it was going to be. He’s kind of another one of those kids who eats baseball, breathes baseball. He really worked at his swing, got healthy and defensively he was even better than he was as a freshman. He started most every game behind the plate and hit third for us, had some big hits in the state tournament. All year he was solid all the way around.”
Ward was second on the team with a .385 batting average, 13 doubles, four home runs and 40 runs batted in. He had six hits and six RBIs in four state tournament games, including home runs against Farmington and Shiloh Christian.
Allison describes Ward as a gap-to-gap hitter, noting that he showed maturity late in the season by belting a couple of breaking balls out of the park.
“Batting in the three hole, I was obviously getting a lot more breaking balls. The first pitch, every time it was a breaking ball, so I had to make an adjustment to that,” Ward said. “In the state tournament, I’m pretty sure I maybe saw two fastballs. Early on I would get fastballs and then I had to start making adjustments, start hunting that breaking ball early.
“Toward the end of the year, I think that’s what made me start hitting better, starting to hunt more breaking balls than fastballs. I would get more off-speed pitches.”
Ward might get an opportunity to deliver a few more pitches next spring. Allison said Ward, who had two saves in limited innings this season, throws in the 88-91 mph range and the Blazers have enough catching depth to put him on the mound more.
But Ward’s strength, Allison said, is defense, keeping balls from getting to the backstop and presenting pitches.
“He’s just an elite catcher behind the plate,” Allison said. “He doesn’t move a lot, but he pulls balls to the strike zone where from the naked eye, if we’re standing on the side, it’s like, ‘Man, that looks like a strike.’”
Colleges are starting to take notice of Ward, who plays summer baseball for Arkansas Sticks 16U Slayton.
Allison said Missouri recently made a scholarship offer to Ward. Little Rock and Illinois State are also recruiting him.
“I feel like I played pretty well,” Ward said of his sophomore season. “There were some ups and downs, but I gutted it out and just kept pushing through it, went day by day, just trying to have the best day I could. I went by our Pack way of putting your head down and grinding and trusting the process. ... I feel like that led me to a really good season.”