Warhawks stun Red Wolves with second-half rally

JONESBORO — Arkansas State became too comfortable with a lead that wasn’t comfortable enough.
Louisiana-Monroe erased a 14-point deficit in the final 12 minutes Thursday night to hand the Red Wolves their first home loss in Sun Belt Conference play. Nika Metskhvarishvili’s 3-pointer with 16.6 seconds remaining lifted the Warhawks to a 60-59 victory.
ASU (14-6, 5-3 Sun Belt) will try to bounce back today as Louisiana-Lafayette (10-10, 5-5 Sun Belt) visits First National Bank Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Head coach Mike Balado gave ULM (11-12, 3-8 Sun Belt) credit for its comeback, but also pointed to late miscues on his team’s part.
“We made some really bad offensive and defensive plays, especially in the last three minutes, that were very uncharacteristic of our basketball team,” Balado said. “Overall I think we lost that game on the defensive end, too many mistakes, especially in the last three or four possessions, and we have to keep our composure. Two technical fouls is not good enough. That’s where you lose games by one point.”
ASU’s final defensive lapse was helping on Koreem Ozier’s drive during ULM’s last possession. That left Metskhvarishvili, a 39.1 percent shooter from the 3-point line, open in the corner for the basket that gave the Warhawks their first lead of the second half.
ULM smothered ASU’s Desi Sills on a drive to the basket in the final seconds, knocking the ball out of bounds with 2.1 seconds to play. The Warhawks also covered the ensuing inbound play well as Caleb Fields was off the mark on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
The Red Wolves fell short despite another huge game from second-year freshman forward Norchad Omier, who finished with 23 points and 26 rebounds. Omier’s rebound total, the most for an ASU player since John Belcher grabbed 26 against Texas-Arlington in 1970, tied for the second-highest single-game total in school history while also setting an arena record.
“I thought he played his absolute butt off on the boards. I don’t know how much more you want him to do beside 23 and 26,” Balado said of Omier. “Other guys have to step up. He saved us two or three times, getting us second, third, fourth, fifth chances, and he made some huge plays down the stretch. At the end of the day, the guards have to play better.”
Forward Keyon Wesley added a season-high 14 points for the Red Wolves, but ASU’s starting guards – Sills, Fields and Marquis Eaton – shot a combined 5-of-34 from the field.
The Red Wolves made only 36.1 percent of their shots as a team, including just 4-of-22 from the 3-point line.
“We just have to look at the film. We know what we did wrong,” Eaton said. “It’s just little simple stuff down the stretch, little rebounds here and there, different stuff like that. I have to do better offensively, for one; 1-for-9 ain’t going to get it.”
Balado credited ULM’s Andre Jones and Ozier for giving ASU problems on both ends of the court. Jones and Ozier scored 21 and 14 points, respectively, and gave Fields and Eaton trouble with their defense.
“I would say in the second half their guards did an excellent job of getting into Marquis and Caleb. ‘Quis struggled, he couldn’t get a catch, he couldn’t get open, couldn’t go by Ozier,” Balado said. “Give that kid a lot of credit, he played his absolute butt off on the defensive end, and then Fields, 1-for-11, it was tough for him to get shots up. Jones has length, so it was hard for him to get shots over his length and he’s strong, too.”
After trailing much of the first half, ASU pulled in front 29-26 at halftime and went on a run to seemingly take control early in the second half. The Red Wolves led 44-30 with Omier made the second of two free throws with 14:24 remaining.
Down 48-34, the Warhawks scored the next 11 points, starting with a free throw after ASU’s Markise Davis was whistled for technical foul after a dunk.
“Obviously we got too comfortable. We didn’t change much as far as our approach,” Balado said. “I think they just made plays and in this league, I don’t care who you play, you can’t just allow teams to come down and be comfortable.”
Sills was called for a technical foul after officials reviewed a scramble that led to a jump ball with 5:46 left in the game. Russell Harrison’s free throws brought ULM within 52-49.
“I think Davis said something to him on the dunk and in the skirmish, they said Desi pushed somebody,” Balado said when asked about the official explanations for the technical fouls. “I didn’t see it, so I’ll watch on film.”
After the Warhawks pulled into a tie at 52, the Red Wolves led by as many as four points in the final minutes. Ozier connected on a 3 with 2:23 to go, pulling ULM back within a point at 58-57. Fields made one of two free throws to give ASU a 59-57 lead with 41 seconds to play.
Balado said his team knows it has to play better than it did Thursday.
“It’s a bad loss, it really is,” Balado said. “Not a bad loss because I don’t think Monroe is any good, that’s not what I’m saying. It’s a bad loss because you’re at home and you can’t lose home games in league play.”