BROOKLAND — Close games are becoming the norm when Craighead County rivals Westside and Brookland get together on the football field.
While the Warriors hold a 9-1 series lead on the Bearcats, four of their last five meetings have been decided by seven points or less. The combined margin in the last three contests is 10 points, with Brookland prevailing 14-12 last season for its first victory in the series.
Westside head coach Bobby Engle said he has seen constant progress from Brookland, which will play its first game under new head coach Mark Hindsley when the teams kick off the season Friday night at Jordan’s Stadium.
“I think Brookland’s that team that gets better every year. Football-wise, they’re starting to figure it out and they’ve got a great guy over there in Coach Hindsley who can add to that,” Engle said. “He’s a great coach, you can see what he did at Newport and I’m sure he’ll bring that same mentality to Brookland. If they buy in, they’re in good hands.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock Friday as the teams meet in a season opener for the first time.
The teams saw each other a couple of times in July, albeit briefly, as Brookland went to two team camps at Westside. Those workouts gave Hindsley a glimpse of the Warriors’ personnel, and he was already aware of their offensive approach out of the power-I.
“We know what they do. They’re not going to surprise you,” said Hindsley, who was 54-28 as Newport’s head coach for seven seasons. “They’re going to come right at you. It’s kind of like what I always say about certain teams you play – it’s not what they do, it’s how they do it, and they’ve got really tough kids, they run the ball hard and they stay true to what they do.”
Engle noted a physical approach from the Bearcats, too.
“I thought they were way more physical than what I’ve seen them in the past,” he said. “I think that goes back to Coach Hindsley trying to instill that mentality that you have to play physical and don’t play soft. I thought they did well in team camp.”
Both coaches were relatively pleased with what they saw in benefit games last week.
Westside defeated Piggott 18-6 with three different players scoring touchdowns, including offensive mainstays Connor Crain and Darvin Fowler.
Crain plays halfback in the Warriors’ backfield while Fowler, an all-state choice last year, is the fullback. Gus Yearta returns at quarterback and Cameron Hedger is the tailback. All four are seniors.
“As a staff we saw some good things. We saw some guys do some things well,” Engle said. “We were running some plays that we obviously should be running well, because we run them every day. Overall I would grade us out at probably a B-minus, a C-plus, somewhere in there.”
Brookland and Trumann played to a 14-14 tie in their benefit game. Trumann scored the first 14 points before Brookland scored late in the second quarter on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Barrett Cunningham to Sinquan Spratt, pulling within 14-7 at halftime. The Bearcats tied the game in the fourth quarter.
Hindsley was pleased with his team’s effort, noting the difficulty of defending the Wildcats’ single wing offense.
“It’s hard to prepare for it if you have a week, much less just getting ready for a scrimmage. I thought our kids did about as good as they could have done, but I’m still looking for more toughness out of them, closing to the ball defensively,” Hindsley said. “It helped us with making the in-game changes that we need to do. We had a two-minute drive situation at the end of the half and I thought we did that as good as you could have done it.”
Hindsley was pleased with Cunningham as well as running back-linebacker Joseph Wright and linebacker Jude Rapert.
Engle is wary of Wright, who ran for 93 yards and a touchdown in last year’s meeting. Hedger scored both Westside touchdowns in last year’s meeting with Brookland, one on a 73-yard kickoff return and the other on a 1-yard run.
“We like playing them and I think they like playing us. It’s always really good competition and it really doesn’t matter what you’re playing them in, whether it’s volleyball, basketball, football, baseball,” Engle said. “They came away with the win last year and I think that helped them confidence-wise, and it may have set us back. They’re big up front. They’ve got some size and speed.”
Hindsley said the Bearcats have to be solid in their defensive front to contain the Warriors’ hard-charging rushing attack.
“In the first three games of the season, you really test your kids, you see what you have and don’t have, and kind of what your identity is. Even going back to the Trumann scrimmage game, you talk about two teams to start off your season that are really just physical teams,” Hindsley said. “They’re not going to try to run around you, they run through you, and I think that’s what our kids need to see.
“They need to see this is tackle football, this is what the game is. I think it’s a good test for us just for the physicality of it.”