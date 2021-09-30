JONESBORO — Westside coach Bobby Engle said his team didn’t bother watching film Monday of last week’s double-overtime loss at Trumann.
The Warriors turned their attention to tonight’s home game against Blytheville, a contest featuring two teams seeking their first victory of the season.
“We just moved on and went straight to the Blytheville game. You have to have a short memory on something like that,” Engle said. “If you dwell on it, it’s going to kill you the rest of the year. It’s something we can’t get back, so you have to move on pretty quick.”
Kickoff for Westside (0-3, 0-1) and Blytheville (0-4, 0-1) is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Westside led Trumann much of the night, but the Wildcats tied the game at 14 on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. The Warriors drove inside the Wildcats’ 10-yard line in the final minute of regulation, only to lose a fumble before they could attempt a field goal.
Trumann, which had possession first in overtime, turned the ball over on downs, and Westside lost a fumble on the first play of its possession. Engle said he thought the officials had called the play dead and added that he was not told the game had moved into a second overtime, which began with the Warriors in possession first.
Westside kicked a field goal, then learned the game wasn’t over and the Warriors were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for their celebration. Trumann punched in a touchdown to win 20-17.
“Everybody is upset with me and I’ll take the blame for it, I’m the head coach, but those were the indicators we were given and that’s what we were working off of,” Engle said. “I don’t really know how you would have done anything different on that.”
Engle said the Warriors, who have scored 15 points or less in each game, have to generate more offense.
Tailback Cameron Hedger produced 185 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries against Trumann. Fullback Darvin Fowler added 62 yards on eight carries as the Warriors finished with 299 yards rushing.
“I really think the defense has played well the last two games against Brookland and against Trumann. The defense has stepped it up, they’re doing their job,” said Engle, whose team has lost its last two games by a combined five points. “We just have to score more points on offense. I think we just have to do a better job of blocking all the way around out of the backfield and on the offensive line. We have to take a little more pride in what we do on the offensive side of the ball and that’s my side of the ball. It starts with me. I’ve got to really set the tone on that.”
Blytheville has been outscored 132-27 in losses to Nettleton, Osceola, Riverview and Cave City. The Chickasaws opened conference play with a 48-21 loss to Cave City.
Engle said the Chicks are hard to evaluate on video.
“I would have really liked to see them in person before we got to them, but unfortunately the schedule works, you can’t do that. We can’t take anybody lightly at this point in the game,” Engle said. “We never do anyway, but you can’t try to look past somebody. That’s when you end up getting beat. We have to get in the win column, confidence-wise.”