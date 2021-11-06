Warriors cruise to 49-14 victory

JONESBORO — Westside finished its home schedule in style Friday night.
Darvin Fowler ran for four touchdowns and Gus Yearta threw two touchdown passes as the Warriors routed Gosnell 49-14 in 4A-3 conference football.
Westside (4-5, 4-3 conference) tied Cave City for fourth place in the 4A-3. Since the Warriors defeated the Cavemen, they earn the No. 4 seed and a trip to 4A-1 runner-up Prairie Grove (8-2) for a first-round game in the state playoffs next week.
The Warriors scored a season-high point total despite playing without injured rushing leader Cameron Hedger. Westside led 28-6 at halftime and eventually led by as many as 43 points before Gosnell (1-8, 1-6) scored late in the game.
J.T. McGuire’s fumble recovery at the Gosnell 24-yard line set up the Warriors’ first touchdown. Fowler scored on a 14-yard run and Hayden Alls kicked the first of his seven extra points with 4:31 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors went to the air for their next touchdown as Ashton Rasdon beat single coverage to catch Yearta’s 24-yard touchdown pass with 1:24 remaining in the opening quarter.
Fowler took a toss sweep 8 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead at the 10:02 mark of the second quarter. Caleb Mueller’s interception set up the Warriors’ fourth touchdown, which came on Fowler’s 2-yard run with 6:58 left in the second quarter.
Gosnell’s first points came on Lane Wilkey’s 11-yard scramble for a touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half.
Westside churned out another touchdown drive early in the third quarter as Fowler scored on a 6-yard run. Rasdon’s interception and 67-yard return set up Yearta’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Montana Neely early in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Gosnell 1, which set up Michael Ivy’s touchdown run.
The Pirates scored the game’s final points on Wilkey’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Hatley and the ensuing two-point conversion pass.