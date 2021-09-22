Warriors end layoff with trip to Trumann

TRUMANN — Westside is ready for the new start that comes along with the beginning of conference play.
The Warriors haven’t played since losing 14-12 to Brookland on Sept. 3. They canceled a Sept. 10 game at Hoxie because of COVID-19 issues and were off last week as well.
“We’re kind of starting fresh. Hopefully we won’t be rusty,” Westside head coach Bobby Engle said. “You always worry about that coming off a bye week or, in our case, two weeks that we haven’t gotten to play. I think our legs should be fresh, but execution-wise, it’s hard to replicate game speed. It’s one of those things where you hope you come out and perform.”
Westside’s layoff ends Friday as the Warriors (0-2) visit Trumann (2-1) in the 4A-3 conference opener for both teams. Kickoff at RMC Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Engle said the players who were in quarantine returned to practice in the middle of last week. The previous week, the Warriors focused on basics and tried to improve their conditioning.
“That first week, when we were supposed to play Hoxie, we did a lot of conditioning that week,” Engle said. “We really stayed on the five-man sled quite a bit, kind of reverted to some of our summer stuff as far as conditioning and trying to get ourselves in a little bit better shape, going over a little more blocking than what we usually do during the week. We really kind of focused on that on the offensive side, for the O-linemen and the backs.
“I really don’t think our blocking was up to what it probably should have been in the first two games. We really spent that first week going over a lot of fundamental stuff and getting ourselves back in shape.”
Westside opened the season with a 27-15 loss to Greene County Tech and dropped a two-point decision to Brookland the following week.
Two of Westside’s four touchdowns in the first two games came on kickoff returns of 90 and 73 yards by Cameron Hedger. Hedger also scored the Warriors’ two offensive touchdowns, one in each contest. He finished the Brookland game with 171 yards on 26 carries, giving him 284 yards on 42 carries through two games.
“He’s made some good plays on both sides of the ball and he’s really stood out on special teams, returned a couple of kicks for touchdowns,” Engle said. “Offensively, though, as a group we can’t get going. We were talking about how we’ve only scored one touchdown per game offensively and that’s not typically like us and what we do. We’ve got to get going offensively and they have to take a lot of pride in what they’re doing and get the ball rolling.”
Engle took advantage of the opportunity to scout Trumann in person when the Wildcats defeated Paragould 42-8 last Friday.
Trumann finished with 317 rushing yards as a team, led by Devin Miles with 116 yards and two touchdowns. Murphy Williams (67 yards), Coda Cameron (63 yards) and Eli Evett (52 yards) were also key contributors to the Wildcats’ ground game Friday.
Rian King scored four touchdowns in Trumann’s season opener, a 32-0 victory over Harrisburg. The Wildcats lost 50-14 at Southside in their second game.
“They’ve got some good speed. The quarterback is a good athlete and it looks like the offense runs through him,” Engle said. “Obviously they’re going to have a little bit of size up front, and they always pull their guards well and tackles well. They’re going to be a physical team just like we are, a lot of similarities in what we do. We both like to run the football.”
Westside has won the last two meetings between the teams, including its 42-7 home victory last season, but Trumann holds a 23-6 advantage in a series that dates to 1985.
“Playing at Trumann is always tough,” Engle said. “I don’t think I’ve ever beaten them over there, to be honest with you. It’s a matter of us going over there and executing, doing our job.”