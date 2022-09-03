Warriors hold off Mustangs

JONESBORO — Westside used big plays to reach the end zone during Friday's second half and found a way to keep Hoxie out when it mattered most.
The Warriors built a 15-point lead early in the fourth quarter of their home opener and held on for a 21-19 victory over the Mustangs.
Cameron Hedger scored on an 80-yard run in the third quarter and Gus Yearta hurled a 30-yard touchdown pass to Montana Neely early in the fourth as Westside (1-1) turned a one-point halftime advantage into a 21-6 lead. Hoxie (1-1) answered with two touchdowns, but the Mustangs couldn't convert a two-point attempt that would have tied the score and lost a fumble when they were driving for the lead inside the final two minutes.
"I'm very proud of my guys for holding on to the end. I challenged them at halftime, that they have to come out and finish the last two quarters, and they did that," Westside coach Bobby Engle said. "I think it's a good confidence builder for us to come in and beat a team like Hoxie. They're going to be a top-five team in 3A, there's no doubt about it. They're that good."
Hoxie was ranked fifth in Class 3A in the Arkansas Sports Media rankings entering the game. Friday's loss ended the Mustangs' 25-game regular-season win streak.
Coach Tom Sears said the Mustangs were missing something Friday night.
"We just didn't play with a whole lot of excitement. That's disappointing," Sears said. "I think sometimes you get caught up in your own success that you've had and think you can just show up and play, and you can't. I think that's the biggest thing I talked to them about after the game. We have to play our brand of football every time we show up."
The Mustangs still had a chance to escape with a victory when they recovered a Warrior fumble at the Westside 33-yard line with 5:14 left in the game.
Camden Brooks caught a 21-yard pass to put the Mustangs on the 10, then carried to the 4-yard line with less than two minutes to play. The next shotgun snap resulted in a fumble that Westside's Tyler Watlington recovered at the 5 with 1:17 to play.
"We went to snap it and didn't get it off the ground. It just rolled in the grass," Sears said. "Not making any excuses, it was just a bad snap."
Hoxie had a couple of timeouts remaining, but Hedger's 18-yard run on second down moved the Warriors to the 24 with 59 seconds to go, sealing the outcome.
Both teams opened the season with low-scoring games and neither mustered any points until the second quarter Friday night.
Hoxie struck first after recovering a Westside fumble at the Warriors' 18. Sage Treadwell threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Glenn, giving the Mustangs a 6-0 lead with 2:22 left in the half. The extra point missed to the right.
Westside countered with a 76-yard touchdown drive that began with Hedger's 40-yard run.
Yearta threw a 30-yard pass to Ashton Rasdon, putting the Warriors on the Mustangs' 13, and he scored on a fourth-down, 5-yard quarterback sneak with 15 seconds left in the half. Neely's extra point gave Westside a 7-6 halftime lead.
"I thought our offense played really good tonight," Engle said. "We put some points on the board and we didn't do that last week. I think we made good steps this week."
Hedger broke another big run less than a minute into the third quarter. He found an opening off the right side, cut back between two defenders and raced to the end zone on an 80-yard run with 11:05 remaining in the period.
"He played really well tonight. He's done it his whole career," Sears said of Hedger. "He's a heck of a ballplayer."
While Westside couldn't capitalize on a couple of scoring opportunities in the third quarter, the Warriors got another chance when they recovered a fumble at the Hoxie 34 with 2:30 left in the period.
A penalty negated Yearta's 25-yard touchdown pass to Rasdon, but he came back to find Neely over the middle on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 10:45 to play. The extra point pushed the Warriors' lead to 21-6.
"Yearta did a really good job of finding open receivers," Engle said. "That's the thing about him, he does a good job of getting out of the pocket and buying enough time to get some room to make a play."
Hoxie drove for a score on its ensuing possession, Brooks finishing the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run at the 9:19 mark. The Mustangs got the ball back and scored again, this time on Treadwell's 8-yard pass to Glenn with 6:22 remaining.
Glenn, a wide receiver, took the snap on Hoxie's two-point attempt to tie. He was stopped just short of the goal line by Yearta and Hedger, keeping the score at 21-19.
Treadwell was 8-of-13 passing for 115 yards, with Glenn catching four passes for 51 yards. Brooks was the Mustangs' rushing leader with 66 yards on 24 carries.
"We just got outplayed, to be perfectly honest with you," Sears said. "We couldn't get anything going in the first half, missed assignments up front and they did a great job of getting pressure on us. We didn't respond very well. I thought our defense kept us in it, played tough."
While Hoxie travels to Paragould next Friday, Westside takes the week off. The Warriors' next game is Sept. 16 at Heber Springs.
"We have to build off of this. We've really got to get the momentum going," Engle said. "We'll take a couple weeks off, get some guys healed up and get ready to go to Heber Springs."