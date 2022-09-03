Warriors hold off Mustangs

Westside's Cameron Hedger (23) finds an opening during the first half of Friday's game against Hoxie at Warrior Stadium. Westside defeated Hoxie 21-19.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Westside used big plays to reach the end zone during Friday's second half and found a way to keep Hoxie out when it mattered most.

The Warriors built a 15-point lead early in the fourth quarter of their home opener and held on for a 21-19 victory over the Mustangs.

