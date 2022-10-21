JONESBORO — Westside knows what to expect when Pocahontas has the football this evening at Warrior Stadium.
Pocahontas senior quarterback Connor Baker is rumbling through 4A-3 conference defenses again this fall as he threatens to break the state’s career record for rushing touchdowns. Baker has 1,164 yards and 21 touchdowns through seven games this fall, averaging 7.4 yards per carry for the league-leading Redskins.
“We’re going to try to keep him contained if he’s going to run on us, which he is. He’s a great athlete and we have a lot of respect for him and the things he’s done over his career,” Westside coach Bobby Engle said. “We’ll just try to keep him contained and don’t let him have the edge or any big runs. We’re going to try to hit him and get him wrapped up.”
Baker has 85 career rushing touchdowns, plus 5,159 career yards, with three games remaining in the regular season. Former Clarendon star Cedric Houston set the state record with 97 career rushing touchdowns from 1997-2000, followed by former Harrison standout Gabe Huskey with 91 from 2017-19.
Pocahontas (6-1, 4-0 conference) has the inside track to the 4A-3 championship, having already defeated two of the three teams (Rivercrest and Gosnell) currently tied for second. In addition to tonight’s game, the Redskins have a home game next week against Blytheville, which is also tied for second, and a trip to rival Highland.
While Engle said the Warriors want to make somebody other than Baker beat them, he’s also impressed with Pocahontas running back Reagan Womack. Womack is his team’s second-leading rusher with 353 yards and six touchdowns.
“He’s a great athlete and a great runner. That’s the bad thing about this,” Engle said. “You can’t really zero in on Connor because he’ll make you pay for it.”
While Baker averages less than 10 pass attempts per game, he has completed 71.2 percent for 627 yards and four touchdowns. Harrison Carter has been Pocahontas’ primary target in the passing game with 20 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns, while Grayson Maupin is also a threat on the ground with 228 yards rushing.
Westside (2-5, 1-3 conference) broke a four-game losing streak with last week’s 35-15 victory over Harrisburg. The Warriors scored the first 21 points and remained in control the rest of the evening.
“I guess the best thing I liked about it is we played four quarters,” Engle said. “We never let up. Once we started, we finished.”
Running backs Connor Crain and Darvin Fowler scored two touchdowns each as Westside established its running game. The Warriors also scored via the pass as Gus Yearta fired a 67-yard touchdown strike to Montana Neely.
Engle said the Warriors still have a few things to iron out offensively.
“We couldn’t really run it right the way we wanted to run it,” Engle said. “That goes back to having new guys in new positions, stuff like that. We’ve worked on that this week, trying to get that sorted out so we can kind of equal out which way we go.”