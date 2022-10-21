JONESBORO — Westside knows what to expect when Pocahontas has the football this evening at Warrior Stadium.

Pocahontas senior quarterback Connor Baker is rumbling through 4A-3 conference defenses again this fall as he threatens to break the state’s career record for rushing touchdowns. Baker has 1,164 yards and 21 touchdowns through seven games this fall, averaging 7.4 yards per carry for the league-leading Redskins.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com