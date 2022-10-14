HARRISBURG — Westside and Harrisburg worked against each other in team camp three months ago. The teams meet again tonight, each in search of their first 4A-3 conference victory as the Hornets celebrate Homecoming.
The Warriors (1-5, 0-3 conference) have lost four consecutive games, including contests with Trumann, Blytheville and Rivercrest to open league play, but Westside coach Bobby Engle said he has seen signs of his team starting to click.
“I feel like we’re getting better week to week and that’s a good thing,” Engle said. “As long as we’re not taking steps back, I feel like our ball club right now is playing hard. We don’t have a lot of speed right now and that’s hurting us as a team.
“We’re making steps forward and progressing week to week. It’s kind of like starting a whole new season in week five with some of the guys we’ve had to move around to fill in a few spots. We’re good with that and our ball club is good with it. Everybody is in good spirits and we’re getting ready for Harrisburg.”
Westside is coming off a 42-14 loss to Rivercrest. Clay McMellon scored both touchdowns for the Warriors, reaching the end zone on runs of 19 and 6 yards in the third quarter.
Engle said the Warriors will depend heavily on seniors Darvin Fowler, Connor Crain and Gus Yearta to power their run-oriented offense. Fowler scored Westside’s lone touchdown against Trumann on a 64-yard run.
“We’re going to lean on Fowler. He’s going to get the bulk of the carries and you have Crain also,” Engle said. “Clay McMellon has stepped up this year as a sophomore and got a few more carries, and probably will get some more carries week to week. Then you have more young guys coming in there like Weston Watlington. Cole Stonecipher is a senior who can pop in there at any given time we need. With Fowler and Crain and Gus, he’s running the ball out of the quarterback spot really well, those three guys are probably the three we’re going to lean on the most.”
Harrisburg (2-4, 0-3 conference) has leaned heavily on its passing game under first-year coach Darrick Ware.
Sophomore quarterback Eastin Gray has thrown six touchdown passes, including two last week in a 49-21 loss to Pocahontas, and also has five touchdowns rushing.
Gray fired the game-winning touchdown pass to Ethan Chambers in the fourth quarter of the Hornets’ 10-6 victory over Manila. He tossed two touchdown passes in a 47-0 rout of Palestine-Wheatley.
“They’re going to throw it a lot. Their quarterback is a good athlete and throws the ball well,” Engle said. “We’re going to have to sit back and really test our secondary during practice to get them ready. I think if we can slow their passing game down, not give them any big plays out of the passing game, we’ve got a shot at it.”
Harrisburg holds a 17-14 lead in a series that dates to 1971. Westside has won the last four meetings, including a 43-6 victory when the teams last met in 2017.