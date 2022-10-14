HARRISBURG — Westside and Harrisburg worked against each other in team camp three months ago. The teams meet again tonight, each in search of their first 4A-3 conference victory as the Hornets celebrate Homecoming.

The Warriors (1-5, 0-3 conference) have lost four consecutive games, including contests with Trumann, Blytheville and Rivercrest to open league play, but Westside coach Bobby Engle said he has seen signs of his team starting to click.