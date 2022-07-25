JONESBORO — Westside High School graduate Lukas Kaffka will play basketball next season at Graceland University after signing with the Yellowjackets last Thursday.
Kaffka, a 6-foot-4 small forward, earned All-4A-3 Conference and All-Northeast Arkansas Invitational honors as a senior last season at Westside. He was the top rebounder for the Warriors, averaging four per game.
“He was a good shooter for us. He can shoot the basketball and he’s also really good around the basket,” Westside coach Mark Whitmire said. “He led us in rebounds this past year, so he was good inside and out for us.”
Kaffka shot 58 percent from the field on two-point attempts and made 30 percent of his 3-point attempts for the Warriors, who finished the season with a 12-13 record. He earned All-NEA honors after scoring 17 points against Hoxie and 10 against Nettleton in boys’ Division II.
Kaffka scored 28 points against Corning. In conference play, his double-digit scoring performances included 15 points against Valley View, 13 against Southside, 12 against Pocahontas and 11 against Highland. He scored 12 points against Sloan-Hendrix in the Williams Baptist University tournament and had 10 each against Ridgefield Christian and Mammoth Spring.
“His shooting ability, his length and his understanding of the game were a big part for us this past year,” Whitmire said. “He did a really good job.”
Located in Lamoni, Iowa, Graceland is an NAIA Division I program in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. The Yellowjackets won the NAIA national championship in 2018.
“They received film on him and they reached out to him to offer him,” Whitmire said. “That’s basically how it went down.”