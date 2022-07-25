JONESBORO — Westside High School graduate Lukas Kaffka will play basketball next season at Graceland University after signing with the Yellowjackets last Thursday.

Kaffka, a 6-foot-4 small forward, earned All-4A-3 Conference and All-Northeast Arkansas Invitational honors as a senior last season at Westside. He was the top rebounder for the Warriors, averaging four per game.