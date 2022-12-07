Warriors open conference play with victory

JONESBORO — Tanner Darr scored 20 points to lead three Westside players in double figures as the Warriors opened 4A-3 conference play Monday with a 65-55 victory over Trumann in senior boys’ basketball.
Darr scored 12 points in the second quarter as the Warriors (3-1, 1-0 conference) outscored the Wildcats 21-10 to take a 32-25 halftime lead. Eli Whitmire scored 11 points in the third quarter as Westside extended its lead to 51-39.
Whitmire finished with 15 points while Connor Diles scored 13 points, including 11 in the first half.
Cobey Riddle hit seven 3-pointers, including five in the second half, to score a game-high 25 points for Trumann. Tristin Battles added 11 points for the Wildcats and Gavin Greenwell finished with eight.
Brookland 45, Wynne 28
WYNNE – Brookland limited Wynne to 16 points in the first three quarters Monday on the way to a 45-28 victory in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Bearcats (5-2, 1-0 conference) led 12-9 after the first quarter, 28-12 at halftime and 42-16 after the third quarter. Masen Woodall scored 22 points to lead Brookland.
Brookland also won the junior high game 43-27.
Blytheville 79, Forrest City 59
BLYTHEVILLE – Blytheville pulled away over the second and third quarters Monday to defeat Forrest City 79-59 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The teams were tied at 13 after the first quarter, but Blytheville (9-0, 1-0 conference) opened a 34-25 lead in the second quarter and held a 58-41 advantage after the third quarter.
Rashaud Marshall led Blytheville with 19 points. Tyree Jackson added 14 points, Shamar Marshall 12 and KeSean Washington 11.
Marcus Britt Jr. scored 21 points for Forrest City.
Jennings Tournament
TRUMANN – Riverside advanced in both divisions of the Gearld Jennings Invitational tournament on Monday night.
Seeded second in the senior high division, Riverside defeated East Poinsett County 51-40. The Rebels (11-3) led 17-13 at halftime and 36-21 after the third quarter.
Cash Gillis and Brayeson Timms scored 17 points each to lead Riverside. Tyrus Reel led EPC with 21 points.
Marked Tree, the No. 1 seed in the senior high division, defeated Armorel 77-29.
Donny Childs scored 17 points to lead Marked Tree, while LaDarrius Brown added 14 points, Josh Rand 10 and Ken Carter 10. The Indians (5-0) will play tonight’s Bay-Gosnell winner in the semifinals Thursday, while Riverside will play the BIC-Trumann winner.
Riverside, the No. 2 seed in the junior high tournament, defeated Marked Tree 47-14. Tucker Emery scored 12 points to lead Riverside (13-2), while D’Angelo Brown had seven points for Marked Tree.
Gosnell, the No. 1 seed in the junior high division, defeated Buffalo Island Central 72-51. Gosnell will play the Trumann-EPC winner on Thursday, while Riverside will take on the Bay-Armorel winner.
Manila 72, Newport 42
MANILA – Four Manila players scored in double figures Monday as the Lions roared past Newport 72-42 in senior boys’ basketball.
Luke Kirk scored 23 points to lead Manila (7-0). Jaron Burrow added 17 points, Brayden Nunnally 16 and Rex Farmer 12 for the Lions.
Manila outscored Newport 16-6 in the second quarter to take a 33-22 halftime lead. The Lions expanded the lead to 60-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Kylan Crite scored 21 points and Demetric Denton added 11 for Newport.
Manila won the junior high game 46-20, led by Carson Baltimore with 18 points and Isaac Moore with 10.
Piggott 69, Ridgefield Christian 35
JONESBORO – Shawn-Hudson Seegraves scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds Monday to lead Piggott to a 69-35 victory over Ridgefield Christian in senior boys’ basketball.
Nate Brantley added 12 points for the Mohawks (1-2). Evan Ellenburg scored 15 points and Michael Carl added 13 for Ridgefield Christian.
Piggott led 26-11 after the first quarter, 37-15 at halftime and 56-28 after the third quarter.
Ridgefield Christian won the junior high game 47-27, led by Carson Billing with 19 points.
Rector 69, Maynard 31
RECTOR – Rector improved to 6-0 Monday night with a 69-31 victory over Maynard in senior boys’ basketball.
Cooper Rabjohn scored 19 points to lead the Cougars. Kameron Jones and Landon Haywood added 15 and 11 points, respectively.