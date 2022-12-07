Warriors open conference play with victory

Westside’s Tanner Darr drives to the basket as Trumann’s Kristian Harris defends during Monday’s game at Warrior Gym. Darr scored 20 points in Westside’s 65-55 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Tanner Darr scored 20 points to lead three Westside players in double figures as the Warriors opened 4A-3 conference play Monday with a 65-55 victory over Trumann in senior boys’ basketball.

Darr scored 12 points in the second quarter as the Warriors (3-1, 1-0 conference) outscored the Wildcats 21-10 to take a 32-25 halftime lead. Eli Whitmire scored 11 points in the third quarter as Westside extended its lead to 51-39.