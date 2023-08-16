Warriors prevail 7-0 in benefit game

JONESBORO — Westside defeated Piggott 7-0 Monday night in a high school benefit football game at Warrior Stadium.
The teams played two 20-minute halves with a running clock as they tuned up for the regular season. The lone score of the scrimmage came with less than five minutes left in the first half when Westside’s Colton Carter threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Hall.
“We saw them creeping up (defensively), which a lot of people are going to do that,” Westside coach Bobby Engle said. “They’re going to stack the box and try to stop the run, so that’s where our play action comes in and it really helps us out a little bit. We can slip a guy by them.”
Westside was inside the 10-yard line when time expired in the second half. Engle said about eight players sat out in the second half as the Warriors tried to give backups playing time against outside competition.
The Warriors forced two turnovers in the second half. Carter Powell forced a fumble on a quarterback sack, with Gavin Boylan recovering. Jake Graham later came up with an interception.
“We’ve got to correct a lot of things,” Engle said. “We saw a lot of things we did wrong, but we saw some good things, too. We saw some really good hustle plays and guys flying to the football, guys making good runs.”
Westside opens the season at home Friday, Aug. 25, against Craighead County rival Brookland. Piggott hosts Gosnell to open the season on Aug. 25.