Warriors prevail 7-0 in benefit game

Westside’s Gavin Mets (20) pursues Piggott’s Walker Johnson during Monday’s high school football benefit game at Warrior Stadium. Westside won 7-0.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Westside defeated Piggott 7-0 Monday night in a high school benefit football game at Warrior Stadium.

The teams played two 20-minute halves with a running clock as they tuned up for the regular season. The lone score of the scrimmage came with less than five minutes left in the first half when Westside’s Colton Carter threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Hall.