Warriors pull away from Cavemen

JONESBORO — Westside capitalized when Cave City made a key mistake in the second half of Friday night’s game at Warrior Stadium.
The Warriors were clinging to a one-point lead when the Cavemen mishandled the football in the final minute of the third quarter, with Westside’s Michael Ivy recovering at the Cave City 23-yard line. They turned that fumble into a touchdown and drove for another score in the fourth quarter to secure a 21-6 Homecoming victory.
Westside coach Bobby Engle, whose team also recovered a fumble to stop a Cave City drive in the second quarter, said the Warriors knew going into the game that they needed to create turnovers.
“The field’s a little bit wet and we had to take advantage of it,” Engle said. “That’s one thing we have to do better each week, create turnovers, create our own momentum and our own luck.”
The Warriors (2-4, 2-2 4A-3) had to generate offense after halftime without running back Cameron Hedger, their top offensive player through the first five games.
Hedger scored Westside’s first touchdown Friday on a 5-yard run in the first quarter. He left the game midway through the second quarter because of an ankle injury.
Without Hedger and running back Connor Crain, who was also out, the Warriors leaned heavily on Darvin Fowler, who scored both touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Ivy and Caleb Mueller also played key roles in the Westside backfield.
“We had some guys step up,” Engle said. “Fowler stepped up, Caleb Mueller stepped up. Michael Ivy stepped up big at fullback. He’s a senior, this is his last go-round, and I’m real proud of Ivy for the way he carried the football and the way he handled himself tonight.”
Westside kept Cave City (3-4, 1-3 conference) off the scoreboard for the final 47 minutes of Friday’s game. The Cavemen struck for their only score in the opening minute as Eli Taylor raced 69 yards for a touchdown.
Fowler blocked the extra point, which gave Westside an opportunity to take the lead after Hedger scored with 6:20 left in the first quarter. Hayden Alls kicked the extra point to give the Warriors a 7-6 lead that stood at halftime.
“I thought we played really good in the first half, had a lot of momentum going toward halftime,” Engle said. “We talked to them at halftime, said we had to keep that momentum coming out in the second half.”
After an exchange of punts in the third quarter, the Warriors drove inside Cave City territory. The Cavemen stacked up Fowler on fourth down to end that drive, only to fumble the ball away with 42 seconds left in the quarter.
After losing six yards on first down, the Warriors pounded out a first down, Fowler carrying for 11 yards to the Cave City 8 on fourth-and-6. Fowler powered into the end zone on the next play and Alls’ extra point increased Westside’s lead to 14-6 with 10:27 left in the game.
The Warriors held on downs at their 45 with 8:17 remaining, stopping the Cavemen three yards shy of a first down. They followed with a nine-play, 55-yard touchdown drive that took more than six minutes off the clock.
Westside faced second-and-14 at the Cave City 32 after a penalty, but quarterback Gus Yearta kept for a 9-yard gain and Ivy pounded his way to the 10 on a 13-yard run.
Fowler scored on a 10-yard run with 2:15 remaining, giving the Warriors a 21-6 lead after the extra point. Westside’s Edward Wilson came up with a sack on Cave City’s last drive as the Cavemen turned the ball over on downs with 1:11 remaining.
Westside, which visits Pocahontas and Highland in the next two weeks, improved its chances of earning a state playoff berth with Friday’s victory.
“We had to have it. We had four games left and we had to have at least two more, one more now, to try to get into that playoff spot,” Engle said. “We’d really like to just win out and be done with it, see where we fall. It’s going to be a tough three weeks coming up.”