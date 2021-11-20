Warriors pull away from Raiders

JONESBORO — Nettleton stayed close for a half on a night when its offense was unable to find the end zone for three quarters.
The Raiders were unable to hold Little Rock Christian after halftime, however, as the Warriors scored three touchdowns in the third quarter of a 35-7 victory Friday in the Class 5A quarterfinals at Raider Field.
Little Rock Christian (10-2) advances to play 5A-Central rival White Hall in the semifinals. Nettleton finishes 11-1 after winning the 5A-East and tying the school record for victories in a season.
The Warriors, who are bidding for their fourth consecutive appearance in the state championship game, scored the only points of the first half on Jayvean Dyer-Jones’ 32-yard run with 8:54 left in the second quarter.
Down 7-0, Nettleton was unable to move after taking the second half kickoff. Little Rock Christian quickly extended its lead to 14-0 as Walker White fired a 57-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Ross with 9:21 remaining in the quarter.
The Warriors forced another punt and Dyer-Jones scored on a 1-yard run at the 6:28 mark. White threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Wadsworth with 2:16 left in the quarter to give Little Rock Christian a 28-0 lead.
White’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Eli Cooper closed the Warriors’ scoring with 8:08 left in the game. Nettleton avoided a shutout when Ke’Andre Pope scored on a 23-yard run with 2:24 left in the game.