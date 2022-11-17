BAY — Westside sophomore Weston Honeycutt hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to force overtime Tuesday night and the Warriors went on to edge Bay 87-85 in senior boys’ basketball.

Honeycutt finished with 32 points to lead the Warriors in their season opener. Tanner Darr added 27 points and Gage Willbanks 15, both scoring five points each in overtime.