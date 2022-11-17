BAY — Westside sophomore Weston Honeycutt hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to force overtime Tuesday night and the Warriors went on to edge Bay 87-85 in senior boys’ basketball.
Honeycutt finished with 32 points to lead the Warriors in their season opener. Tanner Darr added 27 points and Gage Willbanks 15, both scoring five points each in overtime.
Westside led 18-11 after the first quarter, but Bay led 38-36 at halftime and 52-49 after the third quarter. The teams were tied at 74 to end regulation.
Darr’s totals included six 3-pointers, while Honeycutt hit three and Willbanks two.
Justin Brannen hit four 3s to score 35 points for Bay (6-3), followed by Landon Therrell with 15, Evan Stotts with 14, Seth Spencer with 11 and Kaden Hartley with 10.
Manila 67, Paragould 58
MANILA – Jaron Burrow, Brayden Nunnally and Rex Farmer combined for 59 points Tuesday night as Manila defeated Paragould 67-58 in senior boys’ basketball.
Burrow scored 22 points to lead the Lions (1-0). Nunnally added 20 points while Farmer finished with 17.
Manila led 16-13 after the first quarter, 31-25 at halftime and 48-40 after the third quarter.
Gavin Hall scored 28 points and Jesse Beliew added 15 for Paragould.
Manila won the junior boys’ game 47-30, led by Hudson Harrison’s 16 points.
Rector 74, Trumann 53
TRUMANN – Kameron Jones and Cooper Rabjohn combined for 62 points Tuesday night as Rector opened the season with a 74-53 victory over Trumann in senior boys’ basketball.
Jones scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Cougars (1-0). Rabjohn was 5-of-7 from the 3-point line while adding 29 points for Rector.
Gavin Greenwell scored 16 points and Cobey Riddle added 11 for Trumann.
BIC 58, Marianna Lee 56
MARIANNA – Riley Whitehead’s layup with 10 seconds remaining in Tuesday’s game lifted Buffalo Island Central to a 58-56 victory over Marianna Lee in senior boys’ basketball.
Jax Whitley scored 32 points to lead the Mustangs (5-0). Whitehead added 12 points.
Marianna won the junior boys’ game 46-39. BIC’s Leo Contreras led all scorers with 22 points.
Riverside 75, Ridgefield 42
JONESBORO – Riverside opened a 24-point halftime lead Tuesday and went on to defeat Ridgefield Christian 75-42 in senior boys’ basketball.
The Rebels (7-1) led 24-6 after the first quarter, 42-18 at halftime and 58-35 after three quarters. Thatcher Durham scored 14 points to lead Riverside, followed by Cash Gillis with 12 and Brayeson Timms with 11. Dennis Williams grabbed 10 rebounds.
Evan Ellenburg scored 14 points and Michael Carl added 12 for Ridgefield Christian.
Riverside (8-2) won the junior boys’ game 47-26, led by Tucker Emery’s 18 points.
Mammoth Spring 72, Hillcrest 40
LYNN – Five Mammoth Spring players scored in double figures Tuesday as the Bears defeated Hillcrest 72-40 in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Brayden Cray and Blake Rogers scored 14 points each for the Bears (6-3, 2-0 conference). Gavin Boddie added 13 points, Nathanael Rogers finished with 12 and Andrew Jones chipped in with 11 points.