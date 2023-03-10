Blytheville

Blytheville’s Rashaud Marshall tries to collect a pass as Little Rock Christian’s Landren Blocker (3) and JaShawn Andrews defend during the third quarter of Thursday’s Class 4A state championship game in Hot Springs.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

HOT SPRINGS — Blytheville had a bad day on the wrong day.

The Chickasaws were unable to keep pace Thursday as Little Rock Christian shot better than 52 percent from the field. Led by tournament MVP Landren Blocker's 32 points, the Warriors cruised to a 74-54 victory in the Class 4A boys' state championship game.

