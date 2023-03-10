HOT SPRINGS — Blytheville had a bad day on the wrong day.
The Chickasaws were unable to keep pace Thursday as Little Rock Christian shot better than 52 percent from the field. Led by tournament MVP Landren Blocker's 32 points, the Warriors cruised to a 74-54 victory in the Class 4A boys' state championship game.
Blytheville (34-2) entered the game as the state's top-ranked team, riding a 12-game winning streak that included a victory over Little Rock Christian (27-6) in the East Region final less than two weeks ago. The Chickasaws fell behind for good late in the first quarter Thursday, however, and trailed by double digits for the final 19-plus minutes.
"We just didn't have it today," Blytheville coach McKenzie Pierce said. "However many games we've played, 36, we've pretty much been ready to go for every single one of them and, I don't know, we weren't ourselves today."
Blytheville was unable to contain Blocker, a 6-foot-5 junior whose 14-of-21 shooting included a few highlight-reel dunks. Jameel Wesley added 14 points and five assists for Little Rock Christian.
The Warriors were 9-of-24 from the 3-point line, an onslaught that began with Wesley's 3 for an 11-9 lead in the first quarter. Corliss Williamson Jr. and Ben Fox hit 3s in the last minute of the period to extend Little Rock Christian's lead to 17-11.
Wesley opened the second quarter with another 3 and the Warriors hit two more in the period. Little Rock Christian led 35-20 at halftime after shooting 6-of-14 beyond the arc in the first half.
"A lot of it was just communication," Pierce said of Blytheville's perimeter defensive issues. "Some of it was not getting matched up. Some of it was ball screen and we're not communicating what's going on, and then we have to give extra help. They played the game the right way.
"They have five guys on the floor who are really good basketball players and four of them can really shoot. The one who is not a great shooter is probably the Blocker kid and he hit one tonight, and obviously he got to the lane at will, did whatever he wanted to do."
Blytheville never came closer than 13 points in the second half. Little Rock Christian led by as many as 23 in the third quarter, a period that ended with the Warriors up 55-36, and dunked five times with the Chickasaws trying to chase in the fourth quarter.
Senior center Rashaud Marshall finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots in his final game for the Chickasaws. Marshall shot seven free throws, a total that Pierce believed could have been higher.
"Early on in the game it was really physical in the post. We had trouble getting the big fella the ball," Pierce said. "We felt like there were some calls that weren't called that maybe would have been different in the first half. Not to make excuses, but he was getting hammered a lot and we could only get him three shot attempts in the first half, and that made it difficult."
T.J. Jackson and Jeremiah Wells added 10 points for the Chickasaws, who shot 42.9 percent from the field.
Pierce said Rashaud Marshall has been playing with a broken wrist for three weeks. Jackson has an ankle injury that occurred when someone jumped on him during the celebration after the team's semifinal victory Saturday, Pierce said, while Wells and Shamar Marshall have leg issues.
"Hats off to Little Rock Christian. They were the best team on the floor today," Pierce said. "I don't think it's indicative of the team that we've been all year, but today we got our butts whipped. We let a moment get away from us, but sometimes things happen out of our control, and we just weren't good enough to be able to overcome it."
Blytheville played in the state final for the second consecutive season. Last year the Chickasaws lost to Magnolia in the championship game.
"We've been playing hard, real hard," Jackson said. "We've been grinding all season, just trying to get back here, trying to win. Tonight, we just weren't able to get the job done."
State basketball finals
Thursday-Sunday
At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
All games televised by Arkansas PBS Sports
Thursday
Class 4A girls — Farmington 65, Nashville 61
Class 4A boys — Little Rock Christian 74, Blytheville 54
Class 5A girls — Vilonia vs. Greenwood, (n)
Class 5A boys — Pine Bluff vs. Lake Hamilton, (n)
Today
Class 6A girls, noon — Conway vs. North Little Rock
Class 6A boys, 1:45 p.m. — Jonesboro vs. Springdale
Class 1A girls, 6 p.m. — Mammoth Spring vs. Norfork
Class 1A boys, 7:45 p.m. — Marked Tree vs. County Line
Saturday
Class 2A girls, 11:30 a.m. — Conway Christian vs. Mount Vernon-Enola
Class 2A boys, 1:15 p.m. — Bigelow vs. Marshall
Class 3A girls, 6 p.m. — Lamar vs. Salem
Class 3A boys, 7:45 p.m. — Manila vs. Bergman