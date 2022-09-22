Warriors, Wildcats eager to start league race

Westside quarterback Gus Yearta looks to throw a pass during a game against Hoxie. The Warriors host Trumann on Friday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Westside’s Bobby Engle and Trumann’s Randy Phillips anticipate a wide-open race in the 4A-3 conference as the league’s eight members scramble for five state playoff berths.

Rivercrest and Pocahontas, the teams that shared last year’s crown, are among the favorites again. Trumann and Westside hope to play in the postseason again after both qualified last year.

