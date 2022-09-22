Warriors, Wildcats eager to start league race

JONESBORO — Westside’s Bobby Engle and Trumann’s Randy Phillips anticipate a wide-open race in the 4A-3 conference as the league’s eight members scramble for five state playoff berths.
Rivercrest and Pocahontas, the teams that shared last year’s crown, are among the favorites again. Trumann and Westside hope to play in the postseason again after both qualified last year.
Both Blytheville and Gosnell have either matched or exceeded their victory totals of a year ago. Highland and Harrisburg start conference play with momentum after wins last week.
“I think teams all over the conference are going to be improved. Every week is going to be important,” said Phillips, the Wildcats’ head coach. “This win, getting that first win in conference takes a little bit of pressure off. I think this is one of those years that any given team can beat the other. It could be a crazy race at the end.”
The race starts Friday night at Westside with the conference opener for the Engle’s Warriors and Phillips’ Wildcats. Kickoff for Westside’s Homecoming game is set for 7 p.m.
Both teams are looking to bounce back from losses that closed non-conference play. Westside (1-2) led in the second half before falling 28-13 at Heber Springs. Trumann (1-2) was tied with Newport in the third quarter before a kickoff return for a touchdown spurred the host Greyhounds to a 28-16 victory.
Westside finished the game without senior running back Cameron Hedger, who scored two touchdowns before suffering an ankle sprain. Engle projected Hedger to be a game-time decision Friday.
If the Warriors are without Hedger, the tailback in their I-formation offense, Engle said they will use a rotation starting with senior Darvin Fowler. Fowler, who was all-state last season, normally lines up at fullback.
“Whether Hedger is there or not, we have to move the football. We have to have guys step up,” said Engle, the Warriors’ head coach. “I don’t think our effort was all there Friday, in all honesty. I think we didn’t play to our capability. I think the coaches had a good game plan, we knew the game plan going in and it worked starting off, but when you get sidetracked and don’t put forth the effort that we need you to put forth to succeed, sometimes that’s hard to deal with.”
Westside opened the season with a 6-0 loss at Brookland. The Warriors edged Hoxie 21-19 as senior quarterback Gus Yearta threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in addition to a touchdown from Hedger.
Engle said the Warriors simply need to play better than they did against Heber Springs.
“We have to do the little things right that we didn’t do Friday night at Heber Springs, which cost us the ballgame,” Engle said. “It’s not anything crazy, it’s just basic stuff that we’re not getting done, that we really have to zero in on and focus on, blocking scheme-wise and secondary coverage, just overall effort. We have to come out and give effort four quarters against Trumann for sure.”
Trumann opened with a 14-6 loss at Hoxie. The Wildcats bounced back to beat Manila 42-7 before falling last week at Newport in a game that Phillips said was closer than the score.
“Obviously Hoxie was a tough game for us. We didn’t get much offense going,” Phillips said. “Going into Manila, we started feeling a little better about everything and then went into Newport, and knew they were a good team. We moved the ball well on them, had some costly fumbles, and we kicked off to them and Isiah Kendall got the ball. We knew that was a mistake as soon as he picked it up.”
Kendall’s 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown snapped a 16-16 tie late in the third quarter.
Senior Murphy Williams, who handles quarterback duties in Trumann’s single wing, is the Wildcats’ rushing leader with 311 yards and three touchdowns. Williams ran for 133 yards against Hoxie and 108 against Newport.
Senior Eli Evett is Trumann’s No. 2 rusher with 141 yards and has 20 tackles as the Wildcats’ middle linebacker. Junior free safety Gavin Greenwell is Trumann’s leading tackler with 27 stops.
Phillips said the Wildcats are spreading the ball around more than he anticipated. Seven players carried the ball in last week’s game at Newport.
Engle said the Warriors will have to read their keys to defend the misdirection plays that are part of the Wildcats’ offense.
“You can’t just go off doing your own thing or you’re going to be lost,” Engle said. “You’ll be wondering where the ball is.”
While Trumann holds a 24-6 all-time series lead, the teams have split the last 10 meetings.
The Wildcats won last year’s meeting 20-17 in double overtime, prevailing on Evett’s 2-yard touchdown run. The outcome ultimately was the difference in Trumann earning the conference’s No. 3 state playoff seed and a home game against Mena, while Westside traveled to Prairie Grove as the No. 4 seed.
“We feel like we match up pretty well as far as personnel. They’ve got Hedger and Fowler who are feature backs and we have a couple that we lean on like we do,” Phillips said. “They’re a little smaller this year, but man they’re tough. They’re going to play us tough and we know it’s going to be a battle.”