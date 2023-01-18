MONETTE — Gracie Washington scored 16 points and Amber Courtney added 15 Monday to lead Riverside to a 55-48 victory over Buffalo Island Central in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Brooklyn Berry added 11 points for the Lady Rebels (19-7, 8-1 conference). Riverside led 28-20 at halftime.
Hadlie Goodson scored 21 points and Hallee Wells added 10 for BIC.
BIC won the junior girls’ game 42-36. Josephine Hanneken led BIC with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Chandler Gathright scored 12 points. Ryley Eakins led Riverside (19-2, 9-1) with nine points.
Brookland 62, Blytheville 22
BROOKLAND – Ten players scored Monday night for Brookland as the Lady Bearcats routed Blytheville 62-22 in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Stella Parker led the Lady Bearcats (16-6, 9-1 conference) with 16 points. Jaci Hart and Macy Slater added eight points each.
Brookland led 21-4 after the first quarter, 37-12 at halftime and 56-19 after the third quarter.
Brookland won the junior girls’ game 45-25, led by Emilee Coleman and Makenzie Watlington with nine points each. Blytheville won the seventh-grade game 23-9.
Piggott 41, Corning 33
CORNING – Piggott defeated Corning 41-33 Monday in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ hoops.
Grace Hooten scored a game-high 24 points for the Lady Mohawks (14-6, 5-2 conference). Whitley Bolen led Corning (16-4, 6-3 conference) with 16 points.
Libby Brantley scored 13 points to lead Piggott to a 36-28 victory in the junior girls’ game. Katie Karr led Corning with 12 points.
Piggott 61, Gosnell 45
GOSNELL – Piggott rolled to a 61-45 victory over Gosnell in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Friday.
Nate Brantley scored 18 points and Shawn-Hudson Seegraves 16 to lead the Mohawks (7-10, 1-5). Piggott led 15-10 after the first quarter, 24-14 at halftime and 40-26 after the third quarter.
Floyd Williams scored 11 points for Gosnell (7-8, 3-3).
Gosnell won the junior boys’ game 49-17 and the seventh-grade game 31-8.