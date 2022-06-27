Washington earns MVP honors in East victory

CONWAY — Jonesboro’s Jesse Washington took the final shot of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star boys’ basketball game, a 3-point attempt that found the net as time expired at the Farris Center.
Saturday was that kind of day for Washington, who closed a banner high school career with an MVP performance.
Washington was named the game’s MVP as he scored a game-high 23 points in the East’s 87-75 victory over the West. He was 8-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-6 from the 3-point line, while adding eight rebounds and three assists.
“It’s been fun playing in high school,” Washington said after the game. “Playing against different competition in my last high school game, these people out here, I really had fun meeting them.”
Washington, who has signed with ASU Mid-South, helped lead the Hurricane to back-to-back Class 5A state championships in his final two seasons. Jonesboro has won 44 consecutive games against in-state opponents.
Jonesboro coach Wes Swift, the East’s head coach, enjoyed coaching Washington one more time.
“It was a blast watching him play that well. I know he hasn’t been doing a whole lot, so I was a little concerned with conditioning and how fast it would take him to get into the flow,” Swift said Saturday. “We were talking as a coaching staff last night that we all looked really bad, and then this morning at practice you could tell they were starting to get the rust off. I thought Jesse had one of our top three or four practices this morning and then he played well today.”
Washington took the floor for the first time in the second of three first-half periods, joined by area standouts such as Paragould’s Isaiah Jackson, Osceola’s Daylen Love and Valley View’s Connor Tinsley. The East led 27-18 at the period’s end, led by Washington’s nine points.
In the third period, Washington hit a 3 and Marked Tree’s Itavious Nesbitt dunked as the East increased its lead to 44-29 at halftime.
After playing off the ball for the Hurricane, Washington handled point guard duties quite a bit Saturday.
“Since I’m this height, I’m pretty sure I’m going to play college basketball as a point guard,” said Washington, who is 6-foot-1. “I’ve been getting myself ready as that, playing it again (Saturday).”
Swift said either Washington or Beebe’s Rylie Marshall could have handled the ball during the quarter when Osceola coach Vernon Wilson, an East assistant, was running the club.
“It didn’t matter who got it and it just seemed to be in Jesse’s hands more, and he looked really comfortable,” Swift said. “Chris Parker from ASU Mid-South has been over here watching, that’s where Jesse is going next, and I think Chris is kind of excited about that.”
The East led 64-48 after the fourth of the game’s five periods, with Washington hitting another 3 and Love dunking during the quarter. Jackson dunked in the final period and Nesbitt hit a jumper that gave the East an 84-68 lead.
Little Rock Parkview’s Cameron Wallace, who has signed with Central Arkansas, added 17 points and was named Outstanding Player for the East. Jackson was 4-of-8 from the field in adding 10 points, four rebounds and a game-high three blocked shots.
Love contributed seven points, six rebounds and a game-high four steals; Nesbitt finished with four points and a block; Walnut Ridge’s Ty Flippo grabbed three rebounds and tied Washington for game-high assist honors with three; and Tinsley grabbed two rebounds.
Elkins’ Aiden Underwood was named Outstanding Player for the West after scoring 14 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Rogers Heritage’s Micah Hill scored 18 points and Subiaco’s Jonathan Mercera added 10 points for the West.
Saturday’s game was also the last for East assistant coach Scott Bowlin, who retired after his third season at Melbourne. Bowlin’s coaching career has spanned four decades, including a stint at Greene County Tech where the Golden Eagles won two state championships.
“You never know what your first reaction is going to be after you make some type of announcement like that, but this game’s been great to me and it’s taught me a lot of things throughout my life,” Bowlin said. “I’ve traveled all over the world because of it and I’m just thankful to be able to finish my career right here with these guys, a great staff, and I want to thank everyone who has been ever been associated with me and all my players. It’s been a great experience.”