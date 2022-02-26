ARLINGTON, Texas — Jireh Washington and Lauryn Pendleton combined for 51 points Saturday as Arkansas State surprised Texas-Arlington 82-75 in the regular-season finale.
Washington scored 26 points to lead ASU, while Pendleton added a career-high 25 points. They sparked a late surge as the Red Wolves outscored the Lady Mavericks 18-5 over the final 4:42 for their second road victory in Sun Belt Conference play.
The victory gives ASU (12-15, 5-9 Sun Belt) the No. 8 seed in the Sun Belt Conference women's basketball tournament in Pensacola, Fla. The Red Wolves will play ninth-seeded Coastal Carolina (14-10, 4-9 Sun Belt) in the first round Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., with the winner advancing to play No. 1 seed Troy at the same time Friday.
UTA (17-7, 11-4 Sun Belt) is the tournament's No. 2 seed in spite of the loss, earning a first-round bye.
Washington scored 10 of ASU's final 18 points, including six at the foul line, helping the Red Wolves outscore UTA 29-21 in the fourth quarter. She went 10-of-15 from the foul line, along with eight rebounds and five assists.
Pendleton was 10-of-16 from the floor. She rattled home 5-of-6 from 3-point range, including a perfect 3-for-3 in the first half.
The Red Wolves shot 45.3 percent (29-64) from the field, including 41.7 percent (10-24) from beyond the arc. At the free-throw line, ASU connected on 14-of-19 (73.7 percent), including 12-of-17 in the second half.
Jade Upshaw poured in 14 points in over 30 minutes off the bench on 6-of-12 shooting, including a pair of 3s. Upshaw scored 12 of those points in the second half while also grabbing four rebounds.
UTA shot 41.5 percent (27-65) from the floor and won the battle of the boards 44-35, but was limited to 26.7 percent (4-15) from 3-point range and only shot 65.4 percent (17-26) at the charity stripe.
Starr Jacobs led the Lady Mavericks with 25 points and 12 rebounds to go with four steals and two blocks. Claire Chastain and Terryn Milton added 16 points apiece, with Milton also handing out 11 assists. De’Sha Benjamin also scored in double figures, tallying 11 off the bench.
Pendleton led a hot start for ASU, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and helping the Red Wolves lead 26-17 after the game’s first 10 minutes. She started 4-of-5 from the field with two of ASU’s four 3s in the period.
The Red Wolves weathered a rough start to the second quarter, as the Lady Mavericks went on an 8-0 run to open the period before Pendleton ended the drought with a corner 3.
A Jacobs layup cut it to two before Washington responded with a 3 to push the lead back out to five. ASU led 34-33 at halftime.
The Lady Mavericks went on a 7-0 run to lead by four early in the third quarter. Five more Upshaw points put ASU back up by one before UTA went on a 12-3 run to take its largest lead of the day, 52-44 with 1:35 left in the third.
Upshaw sparked a 9-2 stretch for the Red Wolves to end the quarter and drained a 3 with 12 seconds left to make it 54-53 UTA with one quarter to play.
The Lady Mavericks led by as much as five early in the fourth, but back-to-back Pendleton treys tied it at 59 with 7:38 left. UTA led 70-64 before ASU took the lead for good on a 10-0 run that started its decisive surge.