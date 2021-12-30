Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.