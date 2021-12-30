BRISTOL, Tenn. — Jonesboro reached the fifth-place game of the Arby’s Classic with Thursday’s 66-50 victory over Tampa (Fla.) Catholic.
The Hurricane (9-2) will play nationally ranked Dr. Phillips of Orlando, Fla., today at 1:30 p.m.
Jonesboro opened an 18-14 lead over Tampa Catholic in the first quarter Thursday. The Hurricane increased its advantage to 33-22 at halftime before the Crusaders moved within 48-40 at the end of the third quarter.
Jesse Washington scored 17 points to lead Jonesboro, hitting 4-of-6 attempts from the 3-point line. Washington also grabbed five rebounds.
Deion Buford-Wesson was 3-of-5 from the 3-point line to add 13 points, while Isaac Harrell had 12 points. Amarion Wilson just missed a double-double, finishing with nine points and nine assists, while Devarious Montgomery led the Hurricane with eight rebounds.
Sophomore Karter Knox, the younger brother of the New York Knicks’ Kevin Knox, scored 24 points to lead Tampa Catholic.
A cold second quarter cost the Hurricane in Wednesday night’s 56-43 loss to Amarillo, Texas, in the quarterfinals.
After leading 14-11 to end the first quarter, Jonesboro fell behind 33-18 after scoring only four points in the second period. The Hurricane still trailed by 15, 44-29, at the end of the third quarter.
Harrell scored 14 points to lead Jonesboro, which shot just 32 percent from the field. Phillip Tillman added eight points, followed by Wilson and Buford-Wesson with seven each. Wilson also had five assists.
Brendan Hausen, a guard who has signed with Villanova, led Amarillo with 19 points. Texas-Arlington signee Damonze Woods added 15 points and Cade Hornecker, a 7-0 center who has signed with Southern Illinois, added 10 points for the Sandies.
Sheridan Tournament
SHERIDAN — Morghan Weaver scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Thursday morning as Valley View finished a 3-0 run through the Sheridan Christmas Classic with a 62-50 victory over Sheridan in senior girls’ basketball.
Hunter Gibson and Anna Winkfield added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lady Blazers (9-2). Valley View led 22-15 after the first quarter, 34-25 at halftime and 46-36 after the third quarter.
Valley View controlled the second half Wednesday to defeat Magnet Cove 59-40. The Lady Blazers led 32-21 at halftime and 49-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Gibson scored 13 points and Weaver added 12.
Brogdon Invitational
HIGHLAND — Manila opened a 16-point halftime lead Wednesday and went on to defeat Highland 60-42 in the Maverick Division semifinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational tournament.
The Lions (9-5) played The New School of Fayetteville in Thursday night’s championship game. The New School defeated Calico Rock 60-37.
Brayden Nunnally scored 20 points to lead the Lions against Highland, while Dylan Munroe scored 21 points for the Rebels. Manila led 34-18 at halftime and 46-28 after the third quarter.
Evan Goldman scored 17 points in The New School’s victory over Calico Rock. Blythe Stapleton had nine points for Calico Rock.
In Maverick Division consolation games, Mammoth Spring defeated the Izard County junior varsity 66-50 behind Gavin Boddie’s 25 points and Melbourne beat Memphis Middle College 80-58 as Caden Griffin scored 28 points.
Osceola finished fifth in the Outlaw Division after defeating Memphis Harding Academy 70-53 on Thursday.
The Seminoles reached the fifth-place game with Wednesday’s 67-62 victory over Marianna Lee. Daylen Love scored 21 points for Osceola, which led 30-28 at halftime and 67-62 after the third quarter. Jamarion Westbrook scored 25 points for Marianna.
The Outlaw Division championship game matched Conway and Hot Springs on Thursday. Conway defeated Memphis Harding Academy 56-36 Wednesday as Keiron Duncan scored 18 points, while Nasir Hannah scored 22 points to lead Hot Springs past Izard County 54-39. Gunner Gleghorn scored 24 points to lead ICC.
Harding Academy defeated Batesville 69-48 in a consolation game Wednesday. J.T. Morgan scored 14 points for Batesville.
Holiday Hoops
BERRYVILLE — Rector reached the girls’ championship game of the Holiday Hoops tournament Wednesday by defeating host Berryville 44-36.
The Lady Cougars (10-5) played Fordyce in the finals Thursday evening.
Ellie Ford led Rector with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Carly Rodden added 13 points against Berryville. The Lady Cougars led 9-6 after the first quarter, 24-15 at halftime and 36-27 after three quarters.
Springdale, Mo., Glendale defeated Rector 59-44 in the boys’ semifinals. The Cougars and Pocahontas played in the third-place game Thursday.
Ultimate Tournament
MOUNTAIN HOME — Greene County Tech earned a place in the boys’ championship game of the Ultimate Auto Group Tournament with Wednesday’s 47-44 overtime victory over Mountain Home.
The Eagles advanced to play Farmington in Thursday night’s title game. Farmington defeated Paragould 58-49 in the semifinals.
The Rams played Mountain Home for third place on Thursday.
In the girls’ division, Fayette-Ware, Tenn., defeated Paragould 55-48 in the fifth-place game Thursday. The Lady Rams defeated Valley Springs 48-35 on Wednesday.