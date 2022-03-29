JONESBORO — Valley View High School senior Will Little signed a letter of intent Tuesday to compete next year for the swimming and diving team at Washington University in St. Louis.
Little anticipates swimming in the 100 and 200 breaststroke for the Bears, who recently finished ninth in the team standings at the NCAA Division III Championships in Indianapolis. He hopes to get on the relay team as well.
“I’ve always wanted to swim in college, since I was real young, and all these supporters really help me realize how grateful and how blessed I am to have such a great support team, great coaches and a great family,” Little said after his signing ceremony. “I’m super excited to continue the next four years.”
Little is following his older brother Jack into college swimming. Jack was a redshirt junior this season at Arizona State, finishing sixth in the 1650 freestyle at the Pac-12 Championships.
Will, who won multiple state championships at Valley View, said he and his brother would train together on mornings when the team didn’t have practice.
“My brother really drew me into the sport. I don’t think I would be able to compete at this athletic level without him,” Will said. “He went to Arizona State and I definitely considered that, but it just wasn’t right for me. From the moment I stepped on campus at WashU, it felt like home.”
Vic Moore, Will Little’s coach with the Jets Aquatic Club in Jonesboro, described him as someone who works hard in every practice. Moore said he would like to see Little compete in individual medley as well as the breaststroke at Washington University.
“I think he’s got lots and lots of room for improvement with his 400 IM. He’s got four pretty good strokes and if I had more time with him, I’d try to get him under four minutes in the IM,” Moore said. “I think he’s going to the right school. He definitely has an academic mindset.
“The student-athlete, he does it with the student in front of it. He’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached. He’s a quiet leader. When he speaks, it’s poignant and I’ve really enjoyed working with him.”